Dwayne Johnson Shares the Real Story Behind Photo of His Daughter Throwing Flowers at His Wedding

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s daughter takes wedding-party responsibilities very seriously.

In a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, the 47-year-old actor detailed a behind-the-scenes story of his middle child Jasmine Lia, 3½, who was one of the flower girls during his intimate Hawaiian wedding to longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Aug. 18.

The first adorable photo features the actor, 47, holding the basket of flowers while Jasmine practices tossing the petals in the air. However, Johnson explained in the caption that Jasmine leveraged a much more intense process than lightly throwing the flowers.

Image zoom Jon Brandon Cruz

“Wedding day flower girl is a big responsibility and one that Jazzy took very serious,” he began the post. “In the few minutes before the ceremony we took to practice, I quickly realized she was determined to not gently lay the flowers, but rather intensely throw the flowers with ruthless aggression ~ and a wicked smile.”

Beaming with pride in the photo, the father of three added, “Hell. Yeah. That’s my daughter!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: The Most Gorgeous Photos from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Wedding to Lauren Hashian

In a follow-up post, Johnson shared another picture showcasing an intimate moment between him and his daughter — where he realized his “lil’ girl’s instincts.”

“In her excitement & joy of being flower girl, Jazzy took a spill while walking down the aisle and all the petals fell outta the basket. She didn’t cry, and without hesitation she started picking them up and putting them back in the basket,” he wrote.

“This moment was a cool & critical (and beautiful) microcosm for a much bigger thing in her life — you will stumble and fall. We all do,” added the Jumanji: The Next Level actor. “But be accountable, get back up, dust yourself off, laugh and keep on going down the road.”

Lucky for Jasmine, Johnson rewarded her persistence with a sweet prize. “And after I helped her here get back on her feet, 30min later I gave the biggest, sugariest piece of wedding cake — cos [sic] that’s what loving and responsible fathers do,” he said, joking, “Turn their children into sugar tornadoes.”

Johnson and Hashian’s younger daughter, 16-month-old Tiana Gia, was also a flower girl during the ceremony, and Hashian recently posted several photos of her kids taking part in the event to her social media.

In one post, little Tiana was being helped walk down the aisle for the ceremony, giggling the whole way. Jasmine also seemed to have been part of a traditional Hawaiian hula performance at the reception. Both girls wore white gowns of their own, with their hair pinned back and accented with pink flowers, for the beautiful day.

Last week, Hashian, 34, shared a photo that showed her and her new husband in their elegant wedding attire, kissing under the pergola where they said their “I dos” while holding their two girls in their arms. (Johnson is also dad to 18-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra.)

The bride captioned the post by saying she was on “[Cloud] 9.”