Dwayne Johnson Marks Daughter's Fourth Birthday: I'll 'Take Care of You for the Rest of' My Life

Jasmine Lia is officially a 4-year-old!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian‘s older daughter celebrated her birthday this week when the proud dad shared a smiley father-daughter snapshot to Instagram, taken at the couple’s wedding this past August.

“Can’t promise I’ll be here for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and take care of you for the rest of mine,” the actor, 47, captioned his touching post on Tuesday. “Happy 4th Birthday, my Jazzy ♥️ And thank God you got your mama’s good looks. #therestofmine #birthdaygirl #daddyshands.”

Hashian shared her own tribute to Jasmine on her Instagram Story, affectionately calling her their “sweet Munchie” in text atop a photo of the birthday girl.

“Just can’t believe it,” the mother of two, 35, shared of her thoughts about Jasmine turning 4. “And every day is truly more amazing than the last.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jasmine Johnson Lauren Hashian/ Instagram

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares the Real Story Behind Photo of His Daughter Throwing Flowers at His Wedding

Earlier on Monday, Johnson shared a photo of a seemingly giggling Jasmine standing over her dad, who was completely covered in blankets, pillows and over-sized stuffed animals — save for just a bit of his legs peeking out from underneath the plushy pile!

“At least my dinosaur🦶🏽is respected,” he joked in the caption. “We told Jazzy this past weekend that daddy’s movie, JUMANJI was a big hit and she screamed ‘YAY let’s celebrate’ so I said sure, baby … cake? cookies? ice creeeeaaam?”

“She said, ‘no daddy sit on the floor’ and then proceeded to remind me that ‘celebrating’ means embarrassing the 💩 out of me,” Johnson added. “But I’d gladly trade it all for this level of four-year-old joy. #ChickenSoupForTheSoul #VinegarForTheEgo #JazzyJumanjiCelebration 😂♥️.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson’s 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out He Was in Moana

Back in September, Jasmine adorably roped her dad into a tea party, sitting at a kid-sized table with Johnson in her pajamas as the two sipped tea together.

“🍵❤️ (daddy may have put a little nip of tequila in his tea, cos it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere) #icherishthesemoments #andgodblessmychair,” the father of three captioned the comical photo, in which the muscular actor was crouched onto a small chair using toy utensils.

Image zoom Jon Brandon Cruz

Being a dad to three girls — Jasmine plus her little sister Tiana Gia, 19 months, and Simone Alexandra, Johnson’s 18-year-old daughter from a previous marriage — has been a humbling experience for the star.

And while he wouldn’t trade it for anything, ahead of Tiana’s birth, Johnson did joke about hoping to raise a son one day. “I can’t make boys, but I keep trying to — that’s the fun part!” he said on U.K.’s The Graham Norton Show.