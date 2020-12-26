Dwayne Johnson Shares Highlights from Christmas with His Daughters: 'I Live for These Surprise Moments'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is spending quality time with family this Christmas.

The 48-year-old actor marked the holiday on Friday by sharing the cute moments he shared with his family — wife Lauren Hashian plus daughters Tiana Gia, 2½, and Jasmine Lia, 5 — on social media. (He's also dad to 19-year-old daughter Simone.)

"Merry Christmas, my friends to you and your families. And I know many of you do too, but man I live for these surprise moments," the proud dad of three wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Tiana gleefully looking at the gifts under their family's Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, daughter Tiana had her mind set on watching one of her favorite films that morning. "Dwanta spends months carefully planning for Christmas and this lil’ independent boss opens just one gift and decides she’ll open the rest later, but first we’re watching LION KING... for the 987th time," Johnson shared.

The post comes a week after Johnson appeared as Santa Claus on a new holiday installment of John Krasinski's web series Some Good News, dubbing himself "Dwanta Claus."

Johnson announced in September that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19, admitting that one of the most difficult parts of the whole ordeal was the fact that his entire family got sick. A source told PEOPLE the following week that the Jumanji: The Next Level actor always puts his family first.

"He absolutely loves his girls. They live out of the spotlight so his girls can have a normal childhood," said the insider. "His family is his biggest priority."

The source added that Johnson is a very private guy that always focuses on his work, his wife and his children. "He is a huge family man," the insider explained.

Aside from keeping busy with family and film roles, Johnson launched his own tequila brand, Teremana, just before nationwide lockdowns began in March — and it has been flying off shelves since.

"I looked at this as an opportunity to create a tequila experience that brings people together in good times, not-so-good times and everything in between," Johnson told PEOPLE in September's annual Food Faves issue.

And while celebrity liquor companies have made plenty of headlines in recent years (with stars like George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds selling their brands for $1 billion and $610 million, respectively), Johnson says he's not trying to follow in the footsteps of his Hollywood peers.