Dwayne Johnson Cherishes Hugs with His Daughters Before 'Daddy's Arms Is the Last Place They Want to Be'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is loving his cuddles with daughters Jasmine, 3, and 8-month-old Tiana!

The actor, 46, revealed on Instagram Thursday that he’s enjoying being able to cherish special moments with his two youngest children. “Daddy’s arms. I ain’t gonna be able to hold ‘em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love ‘em up every moment I can,” he said.

“Plus, I know there’s gonna come a day where in daddy’s arms is the last place they want to be,” he added.

“Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the ‘help me’ look on her face,” the father of three joked. “Can’t guarantee I’ll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine.”

Missing from the family photo was his eldest daughter, 17-year-old Simone.

As of late, Johnson has been sharing sweet father-daughter moments with his fans on social media.

When he’s not working out in his gym or on set filming a new movie, the star is spending quality time with his young kids. Most recently, he proved he would do anything for his girls when he shared an adorable photo of himself letting daughter Jasmine paint his face.

“As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love,” Johnson said in November.

And Johnson isn’t the only one in their household who loves to snuggle with their girls!

Lauren Hashian previously raved about being in “heaven” with her “pile of munchkins.”

The 33-year-old singer — who has been dating Johnson since 2007 — shared a sweet photo of herself snuggling up with their daughters.

Back in April, Johnson joked about hoping to raise a son one day.

“I can’t make boys, but I keep trying to—that’s the fun part!” Johnson said on U.K.’s The Graham Norton Show.