Celebrity Parents Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Dress as 'Bad Girls' for Halloween in Photos from Lauren Hashian The Black Adam star's daughters — Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — wanted to get in touch with the dark side this Halloween Published on November 1, 2022 02:13 PM Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage, Lauren Hashian/instagram Dwayne Johnson's daughters are feeling mischievous this Halloween! On Monday, the Black Adam star's wife, Lauren Hashian, shared a photo on her Instagram Story documenting Halloween with daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4. For the candy-filled holiday, Jasmine wore a blonde pigtail wig as part of her Harley Quinn Halloween costume. "My heaaaart!!! Both wanting to be the 'bad girls' this year," Hashian captioned the photo. Tiana wore a black Victorian-styled dress and had what looked like red lipstick drawn on her face, which Hashian revealed was done by her sister. "Tia's makeup by Jazzy at 7:30 am. Super impressive!" Johnson is also dad to daughter Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Dwayne Johnson/Instagram Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 'Superpower' as a Dad to His Young Daughters at Home Last month, Johnson spoke to PEOPLE about being a dad, revealing that his "superpower" is that he continues to fall for the pranks his daughters pull on him at home. Johnson has frequently shared glimpses on social media of the hilarious tricks concocted by his younger daughters. "My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the 'Daddy close your eyes' trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts," he joked. "Everything happens, that's my superpower." Despite being pranked numerous times, Johnson admitted he still isn't in on the joke. "I'm a fool," he said. "I don't understand why I don't get it." Still, Johnson said it's his "favorite thing" to continue making his daughters laugh.