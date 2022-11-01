Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Dress as 'Bad Girls' for Halloween in Photos from Lauren Hashian

The Black Adam star's daughters —  Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — wanted to get in touch with the dark side this Halloween

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 02:13 PM
Lauren Hashian Shares Halloween Photo of Her and Dwayne Johnson's Daughters as 'Bad Girls'
Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage, Lauren Hashian/instagram

Dwayne Johnson's daughters are feeling mischievous this Halloween!

On Monday, the Black Adam star's wife, Lauren Hashian, shared a photo on her Instagram Story documenting Halloween with daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4. For the candy-filled holiday, Jasmine wore a blonde pigtail wig as part of her Harley Quinn Halloween costume.

"My heaaaart!!! Both wanting to be the 'bad girls' this year," Hashian captioned the photo.

Tiana wore a black Victorian-styled dress and had what looked like red lipstick drawn on her face, which Hashian revealed was done by her sister.

"Tia's makeup by Jazzy at 7:30 am. Super impressive!"

Johnson is also dad to daughter Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dwayne Johnson Shares His Daughter Refuses to Believe Her Daddy is MAUI from Disney's Movie MOANA. https://www.instagram.com/therock/.
Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Last month, Johnson spoke to PEOPLE about being a dad, revealing that his "superpower" is that he continues to fall for the pranks his daughters pull on him at home.

Johnson has frequently shared glimpses on social media of the hilarious tricks concocted by his younger daughters.

"My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the 'Daddy close your eyes' trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts," he joked. "Everything happens, that's my superpower."

Despite being pranked numerous times, Johnson admitted he still isn't in on the joke.

"I'm a fool," he said. "I don't understand why I don't get it."

Still, Johnson said it's his "favorite thing" to continue making his daughters laugh.

Related Articles
Dwayne Johnson The Rock
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 'Superpower' as a Dad to His Young Daughters at Home
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up Her Bump, Miles and Luna for Halloween https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZBlTKBXlu/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/2961329335453529089/
Chrissy Teigen Wears 'the Costume of the Pregnant' as She Dresses Up Alongside Her Kids for Halloween
Dwayne Johnson and daughters
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Dwayne Wade
Watch Dwayne Johnson Be Passed a Fan's Baby Through a Crowd During 'Black Adam' Event
Ava Raine, Ava Raine, Simone Johnson
The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Makes Her WWE TV Debut as Ava Raine
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkT9EvbSdry/ vanessalachey Verified Orange you glad we escaped! Seriously though, when Brooklyn said she wanted to “be like Mama” my heart melted! Credit: Vanessa Lachey Instagram
Vanessa Lachey's Kids Wanted to 'Be Like Mama' and Dress as 'NCIS Hawaii' Agents for Halloween
Hayley Hubbard family Halloween
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Bindi Irwin Shares Her Family's 'The Office' Halloween Costumes with Grace Warrior as Michael Scott
Bindi Irwin Shares Family's 'The Office' Halloween Costumes with Baby Grace as Michael Scott
tom brady kids halloween
Tom Brady Jokes About Being Grim Reaper, Shares Photo Trick-or-Treating with Kids After Divorce
James Van Der Beek, celeb kids at the pumpkin patch
See the Celebrity Kids Who've Journeyed to the Pumpkin Patch This Fall
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Poses for Silly Hairdo Moment with Daughter Tia: 'Take It While I Can Get It'
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Says Running for President Isn't Happening: 'My No. 1 Priority Is My Daughters'
The Rock
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Prank Dad with Face Full of Toothpaste and Shaving Cream: 'This Combo Stings'
The Rock
Watch Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Jasmine Hilariously Prank Dad with Peanut Butter
Dwayne Johnson Shares Video of Daughter Singing While He Tries to Take a Nap: 'I'll Sleep Next Year'
Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Tiana, 4, Serenades Him with 'Itsy Bitsy Spider' as He Tries to Sleep
dwayne johnson
Dwayne Johnson Saves the Day on Ponytail Duty for Daughter Jasmine During Family Trip to Hawaii