"We got the best job in the world leading by example and raising our babies," the father of three said

Dwayne Johnson Says Being a Dad Is His 'Most Important' and 'Favorite' Job in Father's Day Video

Dwayne Johnson is putting the spotlight on all the hard-working dads.

On Sunday, the actor, 50, celebrated Father's Day with a video on his Instagram page, calling being a dad his "most important" and "favorite" job in life. Johnson shares daughters Tiana Gia, 4, and Jasmine, 6, with wife Lauren Hashian, and he's also dad to daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy Father's Day 👑❤️ to my fellow fathers, taking care of your families with the work you put in with your own two hands, having pride in your name and being that shining example to your kids that having a relentless work ethic and being a kind, good hearted, decent human really matters in this life."

"And to my fellow fathers out there, who send a special Heavenly Father's Day to our dads in heaven. Whether you had an amazing relationship or (like me), that s--- was complicated - let's raise our glass and try to remember the good stuff," said Johnson, whose dad died in 2020.

"Happy Father's Day, men. We got the best job in the world leading by example and raising our babies. Tender but tough. Firm but fair. And always loving," he concluded. "Let's enjoy our special day. Tomorrow we get our assets back to work 😉👊🏾🥃."

On Thursday, the actor documented a relatable parenting moment with his daughter Tiana as the toddler innocently disrupted his nap by singing "Itsy Bitsy Spider" to him.

In the clip, Tiana sweetly serenades her dad while tapping his face. "Thank you, sweetheart," Johnson tells her. He then jokes that it was time for the itsy bitsy spider to retire.

"Many of you know my pain 😂🕷❤️ Attempted to take a quick nap but my littlest loving tornado, kept coming back every two minutes to genuinely ask me, 'daddy how are you sleeping?'" Johnson wrote in the caption. "After my 7th time of saying, 'daddy is sleeping great baby, thank you for checking on me' … she says I know what you need… She puts the dog's toy by my mouth and then serenades me with Itsy Bitsy Spider, who apparently loves stomp walking all over daddy's face 🤣🙋🏽‍♂️."