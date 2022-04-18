Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Daughter Tiana's 4th Birthday: 'My Greatest Joy Is Being Your Daddy'

Dwayne Johnson celebrated his youngest daughter's 4th birthday on Sunday with a mermaid-themed party that included a special cake and a Little Mermaid piñata

Happy birthday, Tiana Gia!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated his youngest daughter's fourth birthday over the weekend, marking the celebration with a post shared on Instagram Sunday.

"Big Easter/Tia's birthday weekend!!!🐰❤️🥳 🎂🧜🏾‍♀️🐇," Johnson, 49, wrote alongside a series of images of Tiana's birthday festivities.

"She runs around NON-STOP like the little tornado she is and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, it all comes to a hard stop - meaning I have to stop doing what I'm doing when she says… 'Daddy feed me' 😂🙋🏽‍♂️👍🏾," the proud dad continued.

Concluding the caption of his post, Johnson wrote, "Happy 4th Birthday & Happy Easter, my love! My greatest joy is being your daddy."

The Jumanji star also added two hashtags to describe the father-daughter pair: "#LittleTornado" and "#BigDinosaur."

Dwayne Johnson Credit: The Rock/Instagram

In addition to Tiana, Johnson is also dad to daughter Jasmine, 6, with wife Lauren Hashian, as well as daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Johnson often shares footage on social media of his time at home with his daughters. Last March, the wrestler-turned-actor posted an adorable throwback video with Tiana, in which he taught her to tell herself a variety of positive affirmations in honor of International Women's Day.

While holding Tiana close to his chest, Johnson asked her, "Can you say I'm a pretty girl?" which prompted her to adorably mumbled back, "I'm a pretty girl."

"That's right, and even more importantly than that can you say 'I'm an awesome girl?'" Johnson then asked, to which Tiana replied with a smile, "Awesome girl." The father of three also taught his little one how to say that she is a "very smart girl."

Johnson previously opened up about having all daughters in a candid Instagram post shared in February 2021 that featured a photo of the star walking hand-in-hand with Tiana.

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter," Johnson wrote at the time. "All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way 😊. And man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol' dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will 🦖🤚🏾☺️."

Johnson has long been open about being a dad to all girls, even previously joking that he's unable to "make" boys. Back in December 2017, ahead of his third daughter's arrival, he told The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon all about his excitement for raising a third daughter.