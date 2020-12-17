Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Celebrates 'Lil Tornado' Daughter Jasmine's 5th Birthday: 'We Love You'

"One day many years from now, you’ll see what I see ... The gift that you are," the actor said of his young daughter

In an Instagram post on Thursday morning, the 48-year-old actor shared a sweet video of his family celebrating Jasmine's birthday this week.

With the family singing for the birthday girl as Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson, strummed on the ukulele, Jasmine looked around in excitement before she eagerly blew out the candles on her birthday cake.

"Jazzy turned 5yrs old today and this lil’ tornado has no idea how much her and her baby sister anchors our soul," Johnson wrote alongside the adorable clip. "Like all of you families around the world, we’ve had to have very low key COVID birthday celebrations for our babies this year, but our love and mana will always be the strongest things that flow in this family. In the end, that’s really all that matters."

"Happy Birthday, Jazzy!!" Johnson added. "One day many years from now, you’ll see what I see ... The gift that you are. We love you."

Jasmine's birthday celebrations come after a tumultuous year for the family, who all tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) back in September.

At the time, the actor said that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their two daughters — Jasmine and Tiana Gia — had been sick with the virus.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson began his previous video message that he shared on Instagram at the time.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well," the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star continued. "And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

Johnson said that while his daughters "bounced back" from the virus pretty quickly, he and Lauren "had a rough go at it."

"So for our babies, Jazzy and Tia, they had a little sore throat the first couple of days, but other than that, they bounced back and, and it's been life as normal, happy babies running around and playing," he said at the time.

Earlier this year, the Jungle Cruise star also celebrated International Women’s Day with tributes to some of the most important ladies in his life: his three daughters.

Sharing separate Instagram posts spotlighting his two youngest girls, as well as his daughter Simone Alexandra, 19, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, the actor sang their praises and showed off his pride for each of them individually.

"Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry and blaze your own @wwenxt @wwe path," Johnson captioned his first snapshot, which showed him and Simone with their arms around each other, standing in front of a Wrestlemania sign. "Proud of you and as you go down the road, I’ll always have your back."

Next was the star’s tribute to his middle daughter, which he posted alongside a selfie of the pair amid a tropical-looking background. "Pōmaika’i / Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day," Johnson wrote for Jasmine.