Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Daughter Jasmine Winning Horse-Riding Competition: 'So Proud'

Dwayne Johnson told Instagram followers he loves that daughter Jasmine, 6, is "passionate about riding and passionate about animals"

Dwayne Johnson is a proud father!

The Jungle Cruise actor posted a picture of himself Saturday beaming alongside his 6-year-old daughter, Jasmine, while at a horse riding competition.

Celebrating his daughter's victory, Johnson, 50, wrote in the Instagram caption, "So proud of our little one and her commitment to putting in the work to achieve her accomplishments."

"I love that she has a competitive fire (wonder who she gets that from 😂🤦🏽‍♂️) but she's not obsessed with winning," he continued. "The quality that I love is that she's passionate about riding and passionate about animals."

The former wrestler explained, "As her father, that's one of qualities that makes me most proud to see her developing — finding her PASSION."

"That's one of the things we all want for our babies — for them to find their passions and run towards that burning light ☄️🏃🏽‍♀️," he added.

Johnson shares Jasmine and Tiana, 4, with his wife, Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

The Baywatch star often shares sweet moments with his daughters via social media. In February, the dad of three posted a video on Instagram of the moment Jasmine smothered his face with a combination of toothpaste and shaving cream as part of his daughters' "favorite game."

In the clip, the girls can be heard telling him to put his face down. "What do you mean put my face down?" Johnson nervously replied. He added, "Don't hit me there," while guarding his groin area.

"Close your nose," Jasmine advised, before smashing a paper towel full of the concoction into her dad's face.

In the caption, Johnson lovingly called his little girls "tornadoes" as he joked, "At least I've learned to protect my jewels."

Johnson continued, "You'd think I'd learn my lesson by now to not play this game! Hey, they're only little ones once so I'll play this game til the wheels fall off so bring on the toothpaste and shaving cream."