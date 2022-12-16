Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 'Fearless' Daughter Jasmine on Her 7th Birthday: 'Best Fishing Buddy'

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his little girl on her special day.

The Black Adam star shared a series of photos on Instagram on Friday celebrating daughter Jasmine on her 7th birthday.

Sharing a shot of the two of them posing with a fishing rod near a small body of water, the father of three praised Jazzy as "fearless."

"Happiest Birthday 🥳 🎂 to my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm, Jazzy Lia ❤️And the best fishing buddy any daddy could ever ask for 🎣," the proud dad wrote.

"Slow and steady wins the race, ten toes down and I always got your back. I love you more than words exist for me and I'm flying home so I can tuck you in tonight! Happy birthday baby ❤️🌪️."

The Jumanji actor shares Jasmine and Tiana, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian. Johnson is also a father to daughter Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Last week, Johnson posted a heartfelt clip of him holding Jasmine and Tiana in his arms while Hashian, 38, performed the National Anthem at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Alongside the video he shared on Instagram, Johnson described the emotional moment to his followers in the caption.

"Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium - will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾," he said.

"As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," he continued. "At these little ages, they don't understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it."

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Johnson noted at the time "It's my job to explain it and teach them one day and as their father I can't wait."

"Man you can can [sic] FEEL THE MANA in the air as Lauren sings," he added. "Good thing I had my glasses on because as Lauren rounded the corner with '…gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave…' And I looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts… that was it for me 🥺🥹🥹🥹🙋🏽‍♂️. Daddy was done 😂."

Concluding the post at the time, Johnson wrote, "Congratulations to my beautiful wife, Lauren on this incredible career milestone and American honor. You are the real superstar of our family ⭐️❤️🇺🇸💪🏾."