Dwayne Johnson Says 'Being at Home with My Ladies' Has Been a 'Blessing in This Craziness'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is loving all of the daddy-daughter time he's having while social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, the father of three shared a sweet video from his nightly bedtime routine with his youngest daughter, Tiana Gia, who just turned 2 last week.

"And for the 1,927th time I will sing 'You’re Welcome' to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends. 🎶💤😩😂," Johnson captioned the footage, in which he sang his popular song from the Disney movie Moana, for which he voices the warrior Maui.

He and wife Lauren Hashian are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia. (Johnson is also father to daughter Simone Alexandra, 18, from a previous relationship.)

While Johnson joked about having to sing the song over and over for his daughter, he also told his followers that all of the added time at home with his "ladies" has been a "silver lining blessing."

"But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing," he said, before adding, "And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, 'Maui' from Moana. 😂🤷🏽‍♂️."

As noted in his post, this isn't the first time Johnson was enlisted by his daughter to sing "You're Welcome" from the popular Disney movie. Earlier this month, the actor shared another video of himself with Tia in which he “sings along with Maui" for the "937th time today,” on the little girl’s request.

“She has no idea, we’re the same person,” Johnson captioned the cute clip, adding “And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y.”

The doting parent also used the rap portion of the song to teach his children how to properly wash their hands. (The rap, conveniently, lasts just about the length of the expert-recommended 20 seconds.)

Last weekend, Johnson and his wife celebrated little Tia's second birthday with a Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake. "🖤 is full of gratitude for a beautiful birthday weekend with our lil’ 2 year old tornado of love, strength & wit, baby Tia," the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star shared.

In the heartwarming birthday post, Johnson also reflected on how spending time with his girls has been a "blessing" throughout this difficult time.

"Spending every day, all day with my girls has been the best silver lining blessing during this challenging pandemic. Raising a birthday bottle of milk🥛and toasting Bop, Peppa Pig and a house full of estrogen 😉💪🏾❤️," he wrote.

