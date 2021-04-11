Dwayne Johnson Tells Ashley Cain and His Daughter Azalyia to 'Stay Strong' amid Her Leukemia Fight

"You tell that little lion that I said let's go champ and to stay strong," Dwayne Johnson said in a video to The Challenge's Ashley Cain and his 8-month-old daughter

Dwayne Johnson is sending his support to Ashley Cain and his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond.

Days after The Challenge star shared the heartbreaking news that their daughter only has "days to live" as her cancer has worsened, the Red Notice actor, who is one of Cain's heroes, sent him and his baby girl a special message.

"Ashley, DJ here. First of all, the universe and God works in powerful, amazing, beautiful, mysterious ways. I rarely check my DMs and a friend of yours DMd me and I just happened to pick up her message and it sent me to your page. I want to tell you, first of all, I'm so sorry to hear about your beautiful daughter Azaylia," Johnson said.

"You tell that little lion that I said let's go champ, and to stay strong," he added.

In addition to expressing his sympathy, Johnson reflected on the "incredible impact" Azaylia has already had on her loved ones.

"And brother, I'm so sorry to hear this news, but I don't have to tell you that your daughter's strength is what strengthens you and all her loved ones around her and in that she's already had this incredible impact on the world already," the Black Adam actor told Cain.

"Stay strong brother," he continued. "And tell that little lion I said, let's go champ."

Alongside the powerful video, Cain wrote, "I'm so proud of my little girl and so humbled by the impact she's had on so many people around the world. From one of hero's [sic] to another... Let's Go Champ!"

On Saturday, after bringing their daughter home from the hospital to "give her the best rest of her life that we can give her," Cain and wife Safiyya Vorajee marked their infant's 8-month birthday.

"Yesterday Azaylia returned home from hospital like the fearless little lioness that she is," Cain wrote in a loving message on social media, writing that he "honestly thought @theorck was my hero" until meeting his daughter.

"You taught me how to be strong when I needed strength, you taught me how to smile when I am feeling sad, you taught me how to cherish every single moment - as these moments are all we have," he continued. "You've been tenacious, fearless, courageous, positive, happy and loving through times which I thought would make it impossible!"

"We get up and I give my girl 100%," Vorajee wrote in one of her own social media posts. "We keep her filled with the same energy & love that she's used to."

In subsequent posts, Vorajee also revealed that the couple were having castings made of their daughter's feet.

As he first shared the heartbreaking news about his daughter's health, the MTV star explained that doctors found cancerous tumors throughout his baby girl's body.

"Her disease is that aggressive that nothing they are doing ... is working," he shared of his daughter's current treatment for her leukemia. ""She's one in a trillion, but unfortunately so is her disease,."