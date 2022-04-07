Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's Adorable Family Photos
The eldest daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and the pro golfer first got together in 2013, and have two kids together. Here's a roundup of Paulina Gretsky and Dustin Johnson's cutest family photos both on and off the green
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky Welcome Their First Son Tatum
Paulina Gretzky announced her first pregnancy with Dustin Johnson on Instagram in September 2014, posting a photo of her cradling her baby bump in a maternity shoot.
She gave birth to her first son, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, on Jan. 19, 2015, making legendary hockey player, Wayne Gretzky, a grandpa!
"Both Paulina and the baby are healthy, resting comfortably and in great spirits," Johnson said in a statement at the time.
Paulina Gretzky and Tatum Cheer on Dustin Johnson
Gretzky and Tatum are the pro golfer's biggest supporters and can usually be seen cheering him on from the sidelines. Johnson's fiancée and son happily watched from afar as he won the U.S. Open in 2016.
"Honey, I'm forever & always your biggest fan," Gretzky wrote in an Instagram post after he won the 2020 Masters Tournament.
Tatum Gives Dustin Johnson a Hug After the U.S. Open Win
Following Johnson's major victory at the 2016 U.S. Open, Tatum jumped into his arms to celebrate the win. The tournament took place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania on June 19, 2016 and marked Johnson's first of many major wins throughout his career.
Dustin Johnson and Family Share the Love After U.S. Open Win
Johnson and his family looked happier than ever after his 2016 U.S. Open win. The pro golfer credits much of his success to his new role as a father.
"From the first day [Tatum] was born, your perspective on life completely changes," he said following Tatum's birth. "Things that were important aren't important anymore. He's the only thing that's really important."
Paulina Gretzky and Tatum Support Dustin Johnson After BMW Championship
Gretzky proudly looked on as Johnson held Tatum during an interview after his BMW Championship win at the Crooked Stick Golf Club on Sept. 11, 2016 in Carmel, Indiana.
"Dustin's the best dad, he's my best friend. He's been so supportive with me and we're just there for each other. I couldn't be happier for him," Gretzky said after Johnson's Cadillac Championship victory at Trump National Doral in 2015.
Dustin Johnson Celebrates Genesis Open Win With Paulina Gretzky and Tatum
Win or lose, Gretzky has always been a huge support system for her beau. Following the Genesis Open on Feb. 19, 2017, the family gathered in excitement on the green during the tournament's final round at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Tatum Plays on the Green at the World Golf Championships
Following his dad's victory during the championship match at the World Golf Championships on March 26, 2017, Tatum sat on the green and played with the balls beside the 18th hole.
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky Welcome Second Son River Jones
Johnson posted a heartfelt photo on his Instagram following the birth of his and Gretzky's second son, River Jones. Tatum gave his little brother a sweet kiss on the head while his mom cradled the newborn.
"I'm so thankful for my family and the new addition River Jones Johnson," the pro golfer captioned the image.
River Celebrates First Birthday With Family
Grandma Gretzky posted an adorable Instagram post in celebration of River's first birthday. The video shows the birthday boy sitting on top of his mom's lap with eye's aglow as a giant candle sparkles in his cake.
Tatum and River Show Off Their Tennis Gear
There's no denying that athleticism runs in Tatum and River's blood! The boys seem to be taking after Paulina's sister, Emma, who's a rising tennis star — although who's to say golf or hockey won't be in their future in a few years from now!
"EMMA look what you have started !♥️🎾👍🏻" their grandmother, Janet Gretzky, jokingly wrote on Instagram.
River Hits a Golf Ball
Like father like son! At only two years old, Johnson's youngest has already proved that he has his daddy's athletic genes. In a 2019 post shared by Janet Gretzky, River can be seen making perfect contact with a golf ball as he swings his club complete with a follow through.
Paulina Gretzky Celebrates Mother's Day With Family
Gretzky shared a sweet family photo in celebration of Mother's Day on May 9, 2021. She and Johnson posed beside her father Wayne and mom Janet, while their two boys sat beneath them in the cutest twinning outfits.