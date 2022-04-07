Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's Adorable Family Photos

Paulina Gretzky announced her first pregnancy with Dustin Johnson on Instagram in September 2014, posting a photo of her cradling her baby bump in a maternity shoot.

She gave birth to her first son, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, on Jan. 19, 2015, making legendary hockey player, Wayne Gretzky, a grandpa!

"Both Paulina and the baby are healthy, resting comfortably and in great spirits," Johnson said in a statement at the time.