"I always wanted to be a father," says Dulé Hill of being a dad to 2-year-old Levi and 17-year-old Kennedy

Dulé Hill Opens Up About Life with 'Brilliant and Inquisitive' Son Levi, 2: 'My Best Friend'

Dulé Hill's son is only two years old, but he's already taking after Dad.

"He has an affinity for tap dancing," the actor, who started his career at a young age as a professional dancer, tells PEOPLE. "He has a pair of little Capezios and we dance in the garage. He definitely has rhythm!"

Dancing or not, these are blissful days for the 46-year-old actor, who is currently starring as Bill Williams, the patriarch of a 1960s family in the reboot of The Wonder Years.

"Every day is something new," says Hill, who welcomed Levi with wife Jazmyn Simon and is also dad to Simon's daughter Kennedy, 17, whom he adopted in 2018. "He's brilliant and inquisitive. Every moment with him is so joyful. He's my best friend."

Being a dad wasn't always a foregone conclusion. "I always wanted to be a father but after my last relationship fell apart, I thought that was not in the cards for me," he says.