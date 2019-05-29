It’s diaper-duty time for Dulé Hill!

The Suits star, 44, and wife Jazmyn Simon are the proud new parents of a baby boy named Levi Dulé Hill, whom they welcomed on Friday, May 10. The couple confirm the news exclusively to PEOPLE, sharing his first sweet snapshots.

“We are sleep deprived,” admits the new father of two. “Especially Mom, who is breastfeeding! But we are so in love and full of gratitude and awe of this miraculous moment in time.”

At birth, Levi — who joins big sister Kennedy, 14 — weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz., and was 19½ inches long. And he was given a biblical name to honor the spouses’ faith.

Hill recalls the moment he first met his little one. “The baby was breech, so we had a [cesarean] section,” he says. “Right before Levi was born, our doctor said, ‘In 15 seconds, you’re going to meet your son.’ And we did. And instantly, our hearts doubled in size.”

Now, Hill jokes that the new parents are in a “nonstop picture-taking frenzy” at home.

“Every time we blink, he seems to change,” he tells PEOPLE. “We smile and cry a lot, realizing how desperately we needed someone we had never met.”

And the new parents of two are soaking up every moment of baby bliss.

“With a 14-year-old, we realize how fast time goes,” says Hill. “So we are just taking in each moment as they come. Oh, and we are looking forward to him learning to tap dance. Obviously!”

Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Hill and Simon tied the knot in April 2018 at the Garden of the Capuchinas in Antigua, Guatemala, in front of friends including Hill’s fellow West Wing alums Allison Janney and Richard Schiff and former Psych costar James Roday.

They announced their exciting baby news in January, when the actor tweeted, “Sooo, @JazmynSimon & I have been keeping a secret … The Littlest Hill is coming soon” and added the hashtags, “ItsABoy #ComingSoon #May2019 #GodIsSoGood.”

Along with the tweet, the Doubt star shared a number of maternity shots of Simon, 38. In one photo, the then-mom-to-be cradled her baby bump while posing against a tan wall dressed in white lingerie while in the next, she sat on a sofa with Hill lying sweetly on her lap.

In the third shot, Hill posed behind Simon, placing his hands on her pregnant belly while also planting a kiss on her cheek. In the last shot, the couple were joined by their daughter Kennedy.

Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill Jenny Quicksall Photography

Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon Jenny Quicksall Photography

The spouses celebrated the impending arrival of their son in March, gathering their closest family and friends for a “Baby, BBQ & Booze”-themed co-ed shower at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in Malibu, California.

Surrounded by a color palette featuring shades of blue, pops of yellow and hints of ivory throughout, guests got to enjoy a full bar with signature drink options like the “Mama-Jito” and “Not-So-Old-Fashioned” — playful takes on Hill and Simon’s favorite spirit-laden sippers.

To top it off, partygoers (including Martin Sheen, Jaleel White, Trai and Grace Byers, Mekhi Phifer and more) were able to end the shower on a sweet note thanks to The Wild Posy and their adorable dessert cart filled with ice pops and colorful ice-cream sandwiches.

And who can forget the photo booth? Delovely Details tied in the “Booze” theme with a “Poppin’ Bottles for Baby Hill” backdrop adorned with baby blue bottles on a shiplap wall.

