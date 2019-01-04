Dulé Hill Reveals He and Wife Jazmyn Simon Are Expecting a Baby Boy: 'God Is So Good'

There’s a baby on board for actors Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon!

Hill, 43, announced the exciting news on Thursday tweeting, “Sooo, @JazmynSimon & I have been keeping a secret…”

“The Littlest Hill is coming soon,” Hill continued adding a blue heart emoji. Hill also revealed the sex of his unborn child using the hashtags “ItsABoy #ComingSoon #May2019 #GodIsSoGood.”

Along with the tweet, the Doubt star shared a number of maternity shots of Simon, 38. In one photo Simon cradled her baby bump while posing against a tan wall dressed in a white lingerie ensemble.

In the next photo, Simon sat on a sofa with Hill lying sweetly on her lap.

In the third shot, Hill posed behind Simon, placing his hands on her pregnant belly while also planting a kiss on her cheek.

In the last shot, Simon and Hill were joined by Simon’s 14-year-old daughter Kennedy from a previous relationship. This will be Hill’s first child.

The Baller star also shared the news on her Instagram account with the same caption and photos.

Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon Rebecca Sapp/Getty

The pregnancy news comes just months after the couple tied the knot in April.

“I hit the jackpot in love,” Simon previously told PEOPLE. “I’m looking forward to waking up every day to his smile. His smile can light up the world.”

The lovebirds, who first met on the set of Ballers, said their “I Do’s” in the Garden of the Capuchinas in Antigua, Guatemala, in front of friends including West Wing actors Allison Janney and Richard Schiff and Hill’s Psych costar James Roday.

Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill Frederick M. Brown/Getty

“I found out about the beautiful ruins in Antigua by fate,” Simons said of their wedding destination.

“The Capuchinas was built in 1736 and suffered two massive earthquakes … but after 243 years, the building is still standing. I thought, what better physical representation of the love Dulé and I have for one another, that no matter how many storms come, how the world will shake, our love will stand the test of time. When I explained that to Dulé, he said, ‘Let’s do it.'”