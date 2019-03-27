Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby boy in the sweetest way.

On Sunday, the actors gathered their closest family and friends for a “Baby, BBQ & Booze”-themed co-ed event at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in Malibu, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Be Inspired PR and Victoria Holland of Victoria Ann Events worked with a color palette featuring shades of blue, pops of yellow and hints of ivory throughout, along with bright florals from Coco Rose Design to warm the vibe.

Guests got to enjoy a full bar with signature drink options like the “Mama-Jito” and “Not-So-Old-Fashioned” — playful takes on Hill and Simon’s favorite boozy drinks.

Jenny Quicksall Photography

To top it off, partygoers (including Martin Sheen, Jaleel White, Trai and Grace Byers, Mekhi Phifer and more) were able to end the shower on a sweet note thanks to The Wild Posy and their adorable dessert cart filled with ice pops and colorful ice-cream sandwiches.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon's baby shower Jenny Quicksall Photography

Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon's baby shower Jenny Quicksall Photography

Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon's baby shower Jenny Quicksall Photography

RELATED: Dulé Hill Is Married! Psych Alum Weds Ballers Actress Jazmyn Simon

In January, Hill, 43, announced on Twitter that he and Simon would be expecting a baby boy, writing, “Sooo, @JazmynSimon & I have been keeping a secret … ” alongside a collection of maternity photos.

In one snapshot, Simon cradled her baby bump while posing against a tan wall, dressed in a white lingerie ensemble. In the next photo, the mom-to-be sat on a sofa, with Hill lying sweetly on her lap.

“The Littlest Hill is coming soon,” Hill continued, adding a blue heart emoji and revealing the sex of his unborn child using the hashtags “ItsABoy,” “#ComingSoon,” “#May2019” and “#GodIsSoGood.”

The pregnancy news came months after the couple tied the knot in April 2018. “I hit the jackpot in love,” Simon previously told PEOPLE. “I’m looking forward to waking up every day to his smile. His smile can light up the world.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle’s N.Y.C Baby Shower Was Like a “Wedding Reunion,” Says Friend



The lovebirds, who first met on the set of Ballers, said their “I Do”s in the Garden of the Capuchinas in Antigua, Guatemala, in front of friends including West Wing actors Allison Janney and Richard Schiff and Hill’s Psych costar James Roday.

“The Capuchinas was built in 1736 and suffered two massive earthquakes … but after 243 years, the building is still standing,” Simon, 38, told PEOPLE at the time.

“I thought, what better physical representation of the love Dulé and I have for one another, that no matter how many storms come, how the world will shake, our love will stand the test of time,” she added. “When I explained that to Dulé, he said, ‘Let’s do it.’ “

For more about Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon’s baby shower, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.