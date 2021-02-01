Food Network Star Duff Goldman and Wife Johnna Welcome Their First Child: 'We Made a Family'

Duff Goldman has a sweet new addition!

The Food Network star, 46, and his wife Johnna, 27, welcomed a baby girl named Josephine Frances Goldman on Sunday.

The newborn, who is the couple's first child together, weighed in at 8 lbs., 2oz., and measured at 21 inches long.

"I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldman and I made a baby!" Goldman announced on Instagram on Monday." Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world."

"Some friends have told me that the love I'll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I've ever experienced and they were totally right. My muffin was amazing and I am in awe of how strong and natural and intuitive she is. She's a natural mom no doubt," he continued. "We made a family! I have a whole little family!"

The new dad went on to express his excitement in "telling Josephine about all the wonderful things she's gonna get to try like pizza and candy and swimming and concerts and riding a bike."

"She already loves music. Her first song was 'I'll Fly Away' by Allison Krauss." he revealed. "She also likes James Brown, Led Zeppelin, and the Barcelona Gipsy Klezmer Orchestra so we'll see where her musical tastes go."

"I'm so in love I can't stand it. I have the two best ladies in the whole world ❤️," the pastry chef added.

Johnna also shared several photos of her newborn daughter on Instagram Monday, writing in the caption the little one's full name and measurements.

The couple revealed the pregnancy news back in August, sharing a pic of themselves holding a tiny muffin over her stomach. For Christmas, Johnna posted a photo on Instagram of her growing baby bump next to their tree, writing, "I can't wait to meet our sweet baby in just a few short weeks!"

The new parents tied the knot in January 2019 during an elaborate ceremony at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles. At the time, they told PEOPLE the event took on a "romantic yet tropical" vibe, with Johnna comparing it to a "Gatsby party" because of the "random elements" that were incorporated, including a petting zoo.

On a whim, Goldman popped the question in April 2018, after having a gut feeling about Johnna. "It was really weird. I was in the shower, I was shaving my head and it felt like a punch to my heart. It was just like, 'Boom! You're incredibly in love with this girl, you need to marry her,'" the Ace of Cakes star said of the moment he knew she was the one.

Since it was such a spontaneous engagement, Goldman didn't have a chance to buy a ring, instead using a piece of butcher's twine as a placeholder. It wasn't long before he replaced the string with the real thing. "I told her she could pick out any kind of ring she wanted," he said, "and she went with a thin, very simple, beautiful band."

Looking ahead to their married life, Goldman told PEOPLE at the time that he was just excited to be married to "the best girl in the world."