Food Network's Duff Goldman Praises 'Strong' Wife Johnna After Welcoming Daughter: 'Natural Mom'

"I have the two best ladies in the whole world!" new dad Duff Goldman says of his wife and newborn

Duff Goldman is in awe of his expanded family.

The Food Network star, 46, and his wife Johnna, 27, welcomed their first child, daughter Josephine Frances on Sunday, they announced on Instagram Monday. Sharing photos of the newborn baby, Goldman praised his wife, whom he says is a natural mother.

"I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldman and I made a baby! Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world," writes the new dad.

Goldman adds that his "muffin" Johnna "was amazing and I am in awe of how strong and natural and intuitive she is. She's a natural mom no doubt. We made a family! I have a whole little family!"

"I'm so in love I can't stand it. I have the two best ladies in the whole world. ❤️," he later concludes.

The couple revealed their pregnancy news back in August, sharing a photo of themselves holding a tiny muffin over her stomach. For Christmas, Johnna posted a photo on Instagram of her growing baby bump next to their tree, writing, "I can't wait to meet our sweet baby in just a few short weeks!"

The new parents tied the knot in January 2019 during an elaborate ceremony at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles. At the time, they told PEOPLE the event took on a "romantic yet tropical" vibe, with Johnna comparing it to a "Gatsby party" because of the "random elements" that were incorporated, including a petting zoo.

On a whim, Goldman popped the question in April 2018, after having a gut feeling about Johnna. "It was really weird. I was in the shower, I was shaving my head and it felt like a punch to my heart. It was just like, 'Boom! You're incredibly in love with this girl, you need to marry her,'" the Ace of Cakes star said of the moment he knew she was the one.

Since it was such a spontaneous engagement, Goldman didn't have a chance to buy a ring, instead using a piece of butcher's twine as a placeholder. It wasn't long before he replaced the string with the real thing. "I told her she could pick out any kind of ring she wanted," he said, "and she went with a thin, very simple, beautiful band."

Looking ahead to their married life, Goldman told PEOPLE at the time that he was just excited to be married to "the best girl in the world." Added Johnna: "I'm excited to go on adventures with my best friend. I think that's going to be fun."