Food Network Star Duff Goldman Expecting First Child With Wife Johnna: ‘Our Biggest Adventure Yet’

Duff Goldman is going to be a dad!

The Food Network star, 45, announced on Friday that he and wife Johnna Colbry are expecting their first child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Goldman made his announcement subtly, sharing a photo of himself holding two large muffins, while Colbry, 26, held a mini muffin over her belly. “MUFFINS! 😍” he captioned the post.

Colbry posted the same photo on her account, also revealing her due date. “Our biggest adventure yet! Mini Muffin expected January 2021! 🍼”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Amy and Stuart Photography/Martha Stewart Weddings

The couple wed in January 2019 in an elaborate ceremony at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles. At the time, they told PEOPLE the event took on a “romantic yet tropical” vibe, with Colbry comparing it to a “Gatsby party” because of the “random elements” that were incorporated, including a petting zoo.

On a whim, Goldman popped the question in April 2018, after having a gut feeling about Colbry.

“It was really weird. I was in the shower, I was shaving my head and it felt like a punch to my heart. It was just like, ‘Boom! You’re incredibly in love with this girl, you need to marry her,'" the Ace of Cakes star said of the moment he knew she was the one.

Image zoom Johnna Colbry/Instagram

Because it was such a spontaneous engagement, Goldman didn’t have a chance to buy a ring and instead used a piece of butcher’s twine as a placeholder. But it wasn’t long before he replaced the string with the real thing. “I told her she could pick out any kind of ring she wanted,” he said, “and she went with a thin, very simple, beautiful band.”

Looking ahead at their married life, Goldman told PEOPLE he was just excited to be married to “the best girl in the world.”