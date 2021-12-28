Reed Robertson and wife Brighton tied the knot in October 2016 and welcomed their first baby, daughter Merris Carroway, on Nov. 24

Reed Robertson and Wife Brighton Enjoy 'First Night Out for Mom and Dad' Since Welcoming Baby

Duck Dynasty star Reed Robertson and his wife Brighton are enjoying their first date night since becoming parents.

On Tuesday, Brighton shared a sweet photo of the couple at a New Orleans Saints game, captioning the shot, "First night out for mom and dad💛🖤."

The new parents welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Merris Carroway Robertson, on Nov. 24, they announced last month. Baby Merris arrived at 1:37 a.m., weighing 7 lbs, 2 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches at birth.

Brighton shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the newborn, writing, "Reed and I are so in love with her and can't believe she's ours!"

The couple announced that they were expecting back in June, with Brighton sharing a series of photos cradling her baby bump as Reed Reed — who is the son of Jase and Missy Robertson — held up ultrasound images, plus some snapshots posing with their dogs.

"Baby girl Robertson coming in November! The pups can't believe they're getting a sister and we can't wait to meet our little girl!" Brighton, who wed Reed in October 2016, wrote in the caption.

Since announcing her pregnancy, the couple has expressed their excitement for their baby on the way on social media.

In October, Brighton shared photos from a baby shower for their daughter surrounded by friends and family.

"It was so special getting to celebrate our little blueberry yesterday! I couldn't ask for better friends that feel like family💕 #33weeks 🫐," she wrote.