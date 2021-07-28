Duck Dynasty's Rebecca Robertson Loflin Is Pregnant, Expecting 'Rainbow Baby' Due on Christmas Day

Rebecca Robertson Loflin has a major Christmas gift on the way!

The Duck Dynasty star, 32, is pregnant, expecting a baby with husband John Reed Loflin, whom she wed in 2016, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday. The pair are already parents to 2½-year-old son Zane Israel, who appeared in the announcement photos wearing a shirt that reads "Big Brother."

"Here comes the sun ☀️👶🏻🌈 so excited to announce our rainbow baby is due in December (to be exact, the due date is actually Christmas Day 🎅🏽)," Rebecca wrote in the caption. "It's been a very humbling journey for us since last October & a rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks (will share more on that later) but through every obstacles we continue to see God's goodness through our little growing miracle! 🙌🏽"

"P.S. Thanks everyone who has sent us love, prayers & encouragements along the way. It really means the world to us ✨🤍," she added.

Over on his page, John wrote, "What's that? Newest Loflin addition due December 25th? Blessed and Excited! 🙏🏼" In the comment section, Rebecca added, "Still can't believe it 😍😍😍"

Rebecca, who was an exchange student from Taiwan before joining Korie and Willie Robertson's family as their foster child, got many congratulatory messages in the comment section of her post, including from sister Sadie Robertson, who recently became a new mom: "MY HEART IS SO HAPPY ❤️."

Korie wrote, "Soooo excited!!! And I love that big brother 🥰," and sister Bella Robertson commented, "MY FAVORITE NEWS EVER."

In November, Rebecca revealed on Instagram that she suffered a miscarriage in October during her first trimester. She said she debated whether to share the sad news, explaining that it would make her "heart ache every single time" someone asked when she was having another child and saw "baby announcements flooding my feed" on social media.

"I actually found out I was pregnant a while back, we were ecstatic because we had planned on growing our family for quite some time now," she wrote at the time. "We kept it a secret so we could surprise our family with this exciting news during the holidays. But when I woke up on October 29th that morning in a pool of blood I knew something was very wrong."