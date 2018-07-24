The Robertson dynasty is expanding!

Duck Dynasty alum Rebecca Robertson Loflin announced Tuesday on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with husband John Reed Loflin.

“We are having a human baby 🙌🏽👶🏻❤️ Baby bae coming Jan 2019,” she wrote in the caption.

In a video, she shared her husband’s reaction to seeing her pregnancy test, surprising him with a baby-sized denim jacket.

John looked shocked as he stared at the positive pregnancy test, asking Rebecca, “Are you pregnant? Are you serious? Are you serious? You’re pregnant?”

He continued, “I love you. Are you serious?”

“Yes!” she told him.

“Bae.. bae… how? How far along are you?” he asked her as the video cut off.

John also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I’m going to be a DAD 😏👶🏽🤙🏽🙌🏽.”

Rebecca’s mother and fellow Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson couldn’t contain her joy about the news that she was going to be a grandmother.

“What? Is this real? Oh my goodness, my heart is racing. What in the world? I can’t believe that,” she said in an Instagram video as she pointed to the pregnancy test.

“How do you feel?” she asked Rebecca, who said, “I feel fine.”

Korie, 44, admitted that she’s “been dying to tell y’all this!! @rebeccalorobertson@johnreedloflin are having a baby🎉🙌🏻👏🏼🤗Which means Willie and I are going to be grandparents 👵❤️👴.”

“The kids said my voice just got higher and higher when they told us the news ‘You feel fine; you feel normal?!?’ 😂Sooo excited!!!” she wrote. “She’s due in January, can’t wait!!! What will they call us?? Suggestions?”

The mother-to-be, a former exchange student from Taiwan who became the Robertsons’ foster child in 2004, and her husband announced their engagement in January 2016.

“After long time of patiently searching, I found the ultimate gem,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a notebook page filled with doodles of their proposal.

Rebecca, 29, and John got married in December 2016 in front of family and friends in Mexico. She was walked down the aisle by her father, Willie, who is Duck Commander CEO and former star of the A&E reality series.