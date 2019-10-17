'Family of 3!' Duck Dynasty's John Luke Robertson and Wife Mary Kate Welcome Son John Shepherd

Congratulations are in order for John Luke Robertson!

The Duck Dynasty star, 24, and his wife Mary Kate welcomed their first child together on Monday, Oct. 14, the new mom shared on Instagram Wednesday alongside a snapshot of the new arrival in the hospital, wearing a white sweater bearing his name.

“Hi baby John Shepherd!! He decided to surprise us 10 days early on October 14, 2019 and we are in loveeeee,” Mary Kate captioned the cute photo.

“Welcome to the world, John Shepherd!” John Luke wrote, sharing one of baby John’s first family photographs from the hospital, while Mary Kate captioned a gallery of the trio, “Robertson family of 3!!!”

John Luke and Mary Kate made a maternity photo shoot a family affair in June, recreating an old pose (down to almost the exact same outfits and facial expressions) from his parents Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson.

In both the original image and the new one recreated by John Luke and Mary Kate, the couples showed off their bellies on the beach — for the women, a baby bump, and for the guys, just their stomachs that they cheekily stuck out.

The reality stars tied the knot on June 27, 2015, after John Luke popped the question the previous October (on his 19th birthday), presenting his then-wife-to-be with a photo album that included a picture of her engagement ring on the last page.

Image zoom John Luke Robertson and wife Mary Kate's pregnancy announcement Courtesy Robertson Family

Following their nuptials, the spouses jetted off on an Australian honeymoon, where they enjoyed some fun in the sun and sampled a bevy of local cuisine.

They revealed their pregnancy news on Instagram in May, with John Luke sharing a photo of himself holding up an ultrasound photo next to his smiling wife and writing alongside it, “Yep, that’s a baby! 💙”

Mary Kate revealed the baby’s sex and due date in her own post, writing on her blog that they had picked out a name for their son but were going to “wait and announce it when he’s born.”