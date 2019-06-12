Bump Dynasty! John Luke Robertson and Pregnant Wife Recreate His Parents' Vintage Beach Photo

Mary Kate Robertson is bumping in perfect summer style!

The mom-to-be and her husband, Duck Dynasty star John Luke Robertson, are expecting their first child, a baby boy, this October, and they couldn’t be more excited. In fact, they recently made the occasion a family affair!

In the first, vintage image shared exclusively with PEOPLE, John Luke’s dad Willie Robertson and mom Korie Robertson showed off their bellies on the beach — for Korie, a baby bump, and for Willie, just his stomach that he cheekily stuck out for the photo op.

The second image sees first-time parents-to-be John Luke and Mary Kate recreating the pose, down to almost the exact same outfits and facial expressions.

Willie (R) and Korie Robertson

The reality stars tied the knot on June 27, 2015, after John Luke, now 23, popped the question the previous October (on his 19th birthday), presenting his then-wife-to-be with a photo album that included a picture of her engagement ring on the last page.

Following their nuptials, the spouses jetted off on an Australian honeymoon, where they enjoyed some fun in the sun and sampled a bevy of local cuisine.

They revealed their pregnancy news on Instagram in May, with John Luke sharing a photo of himself holding up an ultrasound photo next to his smiling wife and writing alongside it, “Yep, that’s a baby! 💙”

Mary Kate revealed the baby’s sex and due month in her own post, writing on her blog that they have picked out a name for their son but are going to “wait and announce it when he’s born.”

The couple’s baby announcement came four months after John Luke’s sister Rebecca Robertson Loflin and her husband John Reed Loflin welcomed their first child: son Zane Israel, who arrived on Jan. 11.

And just this past Sunday, Christian Huff proposed to John Luke’s sister Sadie Robertson, who accepted following nine months of dating after Huff popped the question on her family’s farm in Louisiana.

The timing was extra special for the lovebirds, who are both celebrating birthdays this week: Huff on Sunday and Sadie, 22, on Tuesday.

“I knew that we were getting engaged soon because I knew he had talked to my dad and we had talked about it, but I did not know it was coming at the party. It was the most perfect thing ever!” Sadie told PEOPLE.