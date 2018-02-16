A Baby Girl! Step Up Star Drew Sidora Welcomes Second Child with Husband Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora gave birth to daughter Aniya Grace, her second child with Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora welcomes home her first daughter – and second child with husband Ralph Pittman.

The Step Up actress, 32, gave birth to Aniya Grace in Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 14, PEOPLE confirms.

Sidora is already a mom to 2-year-old son Machai with Pittman and 6-year-old son Josiah from a previous relationship.

The proud parents announced the sex of their baby in September with a sweet reveal video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

“I can do all the girly things like play Barbies, there’s already enough men in this house. Oh gosh, they’re just so loud. They’re so messy and they leave the toilet seat up, ugh, disgusting. It would be such a blessing to have my little girl. She would be like my little mini-me,” said the former That’s So Raven actress.

Though her husband and two sons were hoping for a baby boy, Sidora was the only one in the family praying for a baby girl.

“Please bless us with our baby girl. It would make us so happy,” she said in the footage before learning about the sex of the baby.