Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Vlog Their Babymoon, Sharing Picnics, Sudoku, and 'Sexy Time'

Drew Scott and Linda Phan's first baby is due in May, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in December 2021

Drew Scott and Linda Phan enjoyed their babymoon getaway!

The Property Brothers star, 43, and his wife, 36, recently shared a vlog on their YouTube channel this week of the relaxing trip, ahead of the birth of their first baby in May.

Despite their busy schedules, Scott said he and Phan wanted to have some "chill" time together before decorating the nursery and preparing for the possibility of their baby arriving early.

"We did a babymoon. That was important because I have had a lot of weeks where I was filming a lot and it's been super busy and long days. So we decided to make sure we got some babymoon time," Scott said.

"A couple hours outside of L.A., got some relaxation," he continued. "It was really fun because we did like a morning picnic for breakfast with a view of the water… Board games, sudoku, all these great things."

The HGTV host and the podcast producer also spent time mini-golfing, taking walks in the park, and sleeping.

"And a lot of sexy time," Phan added with a laugh of the babymoon agenda. "You'll see what we mean by our version of sexy time."

Later in the vlog, the couple revealed that their so-called "sexy time" involved Scott helping his wife remove an "itchy" ingrown hair from her stomach.

Earlier this month, Phan and Scott celebrated the Lunar New Year with loved ones. The mom-to-be shared a series of photos from the couple's celebration with family, which included a sweet shot of her baby bump on display.

In the snap, Phan and Scott stood side by side as she jokingly cradled her husband's "cute belly." For the Chinese New Year celebration, Phan dressed in a coral-colored dress that hugged her belly.

"One of the many pics of me holding Drew's cute belly 🥰 happy year of the Tiger! 🐯 may this year be fierce. and kind. and full of family time ❤️," she captioned the post.

In December 2021, Drew and Phan announced on their podcast At Home that they are expecting their first child in May, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

The pair have been married for nearly four years and have been together for almost a dozen. Phan and Scott were given the good news in August after two years of fertility treatments.

After revealing the news, the couple shared a joint Instagram post of them posing in front of a mirror and showing off Phan's baby bump. In the caption, the couple said they hoped that being open about their journey to parenthood would be helpful for others.

"❤️ It has been an adventure to get here! We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way," Scott and Phan wrote. "When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we've been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there.