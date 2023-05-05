Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's 'Wonder-Filled Trip Around the Sun' as He Turns 1

The HGTV star posted a video montage of various clips from Parker's first year of life on Instagram Friday as they celebrated the occasion, which also doubles as their wedding anniversary

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 5, 2023 08:19 PM
drew scott and son parker
Photo: Ella Hovsepian/Getty, Linda Phan/instagram

Drew Scott's son Parker is turning 1!

The Property Brothers star, 45, and wife Linda Phan, 38, both shared Instagram posts on Friday to commemorate the occasion, which coincides with their 5th wedding anniversary.

Drew opted for a video montage of various clips from Parker's first year of life, set to the song "Never Grow Up" by Taylor Swift.

"I can't believe our little guy is already 1 year old! Happy birthday Parky ❤️," he captioned the Instagram Reel.

Phan's post includes photos of the family of three, as well as snaps of just her and Scott, to celebrate both occasions.

"The most wonder-filled trip around the sun," Phan began her caption. "Grateful that I get to do this with my favorite ones 🥰 happy anniversary to my love & happy birthday to our little Parkypoo ☀️."

Her snapshots include a sweet shot of the family of three enjoying the outdoors, Drew and Parker playing a baby-sized ukulele, Phan and Drew sitting on a staircase with Parker, a selfie of Drew and Phan all dressed up, and a pregnant Phan posing with Drew on the beach.

Drew and his brother, fellow HGTV star Jonathan, celebrated their own birthdays last month, ringing in 45 by working with Habitat for Humanity on a building site in south Los Angeles.

"That's something that's always been important to Jonathan and me and our family is our birthday. It's not a chance to celebrate ourselves. It's a chance to give back to the community," Drew told PEOPLE at the time.

The proud dad went on to share that his little boy "loves nature."

"The funny thing, so just as a little baby, you think that if you put something in their hand, they'll destroy it or try and eat it. We gave him a flower and he literally sat there for an hour just holding it like it was the most precious thing," he told PEOPLE. "And he didn't do anything."

