Is Drew Scott going to be a dad soon?

The Property Brothers star, 40, sparked speculation when he commented on fellow HGTV star Joanna Gaines‘ Instagram photo over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gaines’ adorable photo featured her 6-month-old baby son Crew, who was born in June, rocking a onesie he’s outgrown. “I think it’s time for the next size up #sixmonths,” she captioned the post.

Commenting on the post, Scott wrote, “We’ll be having kids soon so I’ll hit you up for hand me downs 😁😁.”

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Fans went wild in the comments section: “Omg omg omg 😍 I’m excited!” wrote one, while another penned, “Woohoo! Those will be some beautiful hand me downs. Looking forward to seeing Beautiful Linda with a little baby bump!”

RELATED: Drew Scott Made His and Wife Linda’s L.A. Home Into a Life-Size Gingerbread House for Christmas

In May, Scott and his wife Linda Phan, 33, married in Italy after several years of dating.

“I’m most looking forward to spending more time together,” Scott told PEOPLE at the time. “We’ve been working so hard for so long, I’m looking forward to making plans to settle down and just enjoy doing nothing once in a while.”

Drew Scott and Linda Phan at their wedding Denny's Ilic

“We’re excited to have kids,” the HGTV star continued. “I think Linda and I will be great parents, and we’re excited to start that chapter of our lives.”

RELATED: ‘Awkward!’ Drew Scott Invited Twin Jonathan on His Honeymoon: ‘Worst Third Wheeler of All Time’

Two of Phan’s sisters have children, which Scott has said is helping them prepare for little ones of their own.

“We said maybe twins, but why not have octuplets and just get it over with?” Scott told PEOPLE jokingly in August. “[Linda] is the one that is pushing for [twins]. We both want to have kids, but we’ve talked about having two, three, four. I just think we see what happens, see where it goes, whether we have boys or girls.”