Drew Scott Is 'Excited' for Kids with Wife Linda Phan: 'Do We Want to Have Two, Four or 15?'

Jen Juneau
October 11, 2018 11:45 AM
Property Babies might be in the future for Drew Scott!

Speaking to PEOPLE Now alongside his twin Jonathan Scott about their new children’s book Builder Brothers: Big Plans, the newlywed Property Brothers star revealed he is “excited to have kids” and so is his wife Linda Phan, whom he wed in Italy this past May.

“We don’t know — do we want to have two, four, 15? We don’t quite know,” says Drew, 40.

“That’s a bit of a jump,” Jonathan jokes.

“I have to talk to Linda about that,” Drew quips. “We look forward to having kids. No screaming rush. We have nieces and nephews that we get a lot of our playtime with, so for now we can get them hopped up on sugar and then pass them back to the parents.”

Drew Scott and wife Linda
Sara Brown
Drew and Jonathan Scott
PeopleTV

Drew previously hinted at the possibility of himself and Linda having a big family, joking to reporters in August, “We said maybe twins, but why not have octuplets and just get it over with?”

“[Linda] is the one that is pushing for [twins],” he revealed. “We both want to have kids, but we’ve talked about having two, three, four. I just think we see what happens, see where it goes, whether we have boys or girls.”

Drew and Jonathan Scott

“We get a lot of our baby itch with the fact that her two sisters have kids, so we get a lot of time with our nieces and nephews,” Drew explained.

Builder Brothers: Big Plans is available for purchase now on amazon.com.

