Drew Scott and Linda Phan are expecting their first baby together in May

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience.

As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.

"I think for us, the whole thing was we were so lost. We were trying for years, we wanted to have kids for years and with no success," Scott tells PEOPLE. "It was a lack of education, not having the right support, the right professionals around us."

"Our fertility endocrinologist was a huge help," he continues. "Once we started to understand more why things weren't working, Linda has thyroid issues, she has Graves' disease, so trying to understand what we had to do to get to a point where we could even consider conceiving, that was the biggest challenge."

Scott adds that after learning that in vitro fertilization (IVF) was "really our only bet," the couple felt more comfortable and supported by finding others with similar journeys.

After a two-year fertility journey that included intrauterine insemination (IUI) and IVF treatments, the Property Brothers star and podcast producer finally received good news in August and are preparing to welcome a little one in May.

Scott says the couple is "excited" for their baby's arrival after such a long journey. He notes that they've been keeping up with educating themselves in order to be as prepared as possible, even if parenting doesn't go as planned.

"I think it's funny, Linda and I still have a list of so many books that we want to read. We've been reading a lot and we have a great support team," he tells PEOPLE. "We're feeling as we've done a lot, but this still feels like the moment our baby comes, we're just going to be like everything out the window and we'll just wing it from there because I just think as much as you can try to figure out exactly how it will work, it's not going to happen the way we think."

Scott and Phan, 36, announced their pregnancy on their At Home with Linda and Drew Scott podcast in December.

"Cat's out of the bag, everyone. Linda's pregnant!" Scott said.