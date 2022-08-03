Drew Scott Raves About Being a Dad, Says Parenthood 'Unlocks a Side You Didn't Know You Had'

Drew Scott is loving his new role as a dad.

The HGTV star, 44, who welcomed his first baby, son Parker James, with wife Linda Phan in May, recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy.

"It unlocks a side you didn't know you had," Scott says of becoming a parent. "You think you know. I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that's the shallow pool. I'm not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there's a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker."

"It's amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts," he continues. "It's amazing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Property Brothers star also shares that son Parker has the "best qualities of Linda and me," adding that the 13-week-old is "such a little sweetheart."

Scott says he and Linda are soaking up as much time as they can with little Parker and want to be there for all his special moments.

"For right now, Linda and I are taking it all. I have a busy filming schedule and Linda is taking care of Parker during filming — but when I'm not here 24/7, it's full-time with Parker," he explains. "We just don't wanna miss those minutes, you know, the moments when he's little. I don't wanna miss any of that."

Baby Parker arrived on the couple's fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, weighing 8 lbs., 1.8 oz. "Our lives are forever changed," the couple captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram.

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable," Scott said on an episode of their podcast At Home of their little one before asking his wife how she's feeling a few weeks after giving birth.

"Other than pooped, I feel great," added the new mom. "Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

"It's this immediate love and this feeling you need to do everything you can to make them feel safe and make them feel loved," said Scott.