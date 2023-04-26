Drew Scott Says Son 'Loves Nature' as Family Plans on Giving Back for His First Birthday (Exclusive)

Drew Scott opened up about plans for his son's birthday as Jonathan Scott shared some of his ideas for what to gift his nephew

By Abby Stern
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 01:08 PM
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal at Meredith, INC on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Drew Scott is gearing up for a big celebration.

May 4th marks the Property Brothers star's fifth wedding anniversary with wife Linda Phan, but the day pulls double duty, as it's also son Parker's first birthday.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Drew & Jonathan Scott Habitat LA Build on Monday — which celebrated the twin brothers' birthday — the new dad, 44, said birthdays are when his family "likes to do something to give back."

"So in keeping with my birthday and how we like to do something to give back, we do the same for Parker as we did the same for Linda's," he explains. "With Linda, we went to the beach, we were doing cleanup on the beach. And so for Parker, we're thinking since he's a Parker, we're going to do something with one of the local parks and try and support or plant some trees."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The proud dad goes on to share that his little boy "loves nature."

"The funny thing, so just as a little baby, you think that if you put something in their hand, they'll destroy it or try and eat it. We gave him a flower and he literally sat there for an hour just holding it like it was the most precious thing," he tells PEOPLE. "And he didn't do anything."

"Then we gave it to our 7-year-old niece who destroyed it in 30 seconds," he laughs. "And so it's just funny, even at a young age, I would've thought that he would destroy this little piece of the planet, but he didn't. He cherished it. So hopefully that continues when he gets older."

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott, and Linda Phan attend the EMA Awards Gala sponsored by Beyond Meat, H&M Foundation, Montage International, and Toyota on October 16, 2021 in Van Nuys, California.
Jesse Grant/Getty

Jonathan is also looking forward to the festivities as an invested uncle, though he jokes that girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, 43, is the "gift giver in our household, so I don't buy the gifts."

"I actually like to do creative things, so I'll usually come up with something that's more experiential," he shares. "So that's what I like to put together. Sometimes it'll be like a private website for a family member who's celebrating a birthday, and there'll be something interesting there."

Jonathan notes, "For Parker, he's too young to appreciate everything that would go into the coding of that. So for Parker, we're thinking of doing something visual and fun, but he likes sounds and visuals. So we are going to put together a little something that the card and everything that opens up and plays music and stuff like that."

Related Articles
Keke Palmer: Shoot date: April 19, 2023 Shoot location: Los Angeles, CA
Keke Palmer Talks Post-Baby Body, Says New Moms Should Do 'Whatever Makes You Feel Good' (Exclusive)
Clay Walker
Clay Walker Reveals Wife Had Miscarriage with Sixth Baby at 20 Weeks: 'Huge Heartbreak' (Exclusive)
olivia munn, john mulaney
Olivia Munn Shares Photos of John Mulaney, Son Malcolm: 'Partying in Vegas Looks a Lot Different'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpses of True's 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland with Cousins and Friends
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpses of True's 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland with Cousins and Friends
Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor Valentine's Day
Pregnant Meghan Trainor's Son Riley, 2, Cheers as He Helps Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2: Watch
Catherine Zeta-Jones, carys douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Celebrate Daughter Carys' 20th Birthday with Sweet Videos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrW4XIcsKaP/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson's Three Kids Are Her Mini-Mes as They Celebrate Earth Day in Sunny Photos
Kylie Kelce Trolls Husband Jason Kelce Over His Performance as Her 'Labor Support Person'
Jason Kelce Defends Decisions He Made While Wife Kylie Was in Labor with Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrTnT4opDZ9/?hl=en Verified Happy birthday dad I love you
Tatum O'Neal Posts Rare Photo with Her Dad Ryan in Honor of His 82nd Birthday: 'I Love You'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Every Day as a Dad of Two Brings 'Something Completely New'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About Surrogate Who Carried Both Sons: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' "The Accountant" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck Reveals Moment He Would Love to Relive with His Kids: 'The Heart of Life'
Nikki Mudarris & LiAngelo Ball pregnancy photos credit @seancoleman713
LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris Are Expecting First Baby Together: 'We Can't Wait'
Meghan Trainor rollout 5/1
Meghan Trainor Reveals She Suffered PTSD After Son's Terrifying Birth in New Book (Exclusive)
Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Birth of Baby Charlie — and Reveals Significance of His Name (Exclusive)
shemar moore baby pics
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Shares Sweet Photo of Actor with Baby Girl on His Birthday
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with "My Favorite Girl" Stormi
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with 'Favorite Girl' Stormi in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch