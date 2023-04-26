Drew Scott Says Son 'Loves Nature' as Family Plans on Giving Back for His First Birthday (Exclusive)

Drew Scott is gearing up for a big celebration.

May 4th marks the Property Brothers star's fifth wedding anniversary with wife Linda Phan, but the day pulls double duty, as it's also son Parker's first birthday.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Drew & Jonathan Scott Habitat LA Build on Monday — which celebrated the twin brothers' birthday — the new dad, 44, said birthdays are when his family "likes to do something to give back."

"So in keeping with my birthday and how we like to do something to give back, we do the same for Parker as we did the same for Linda's," he explains. "With Linda, we went to the beach, we were doing cleanup on the beach. And so for Parker, we're thinking since he's a Parker, we're going to do something with one of the local parks and try and support or plant some trees."

The proud dad goes on to share that his little boy "loves nature."

"The funny thing, so just as a little baby, you think that if you put something in their hand, they'll destroy it or try and eat it. We gave him a flower and he literally sat there for an hour just holding it like it was the most precious thing," he tells PEOPLE. "And he didn't do anything."

"Then we gave it to our 7-year-old niece who destroyed it in 30 seconds," he laughs. "And so it's just funny, even at a young age, I would've thought that he would destroy this little piece of the planet, but he didn't. He cherished it. So hopefully that continues when he gets older."

Jonathan is also looking forward to the festivities as an invested uncle, though he jokes that girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, 43, is the "gift giver in our household, so I don't buy the gifts."

"I actually like to do creative things, so I'll usually come up with something that's more experiential," he shares. "So that's what I like to put together. Sometimes it'll be like a private website for a family member who's celebrating a birthday, and there'll be something interesting there."

Jonathan notes, "For Parker, he's too young to appreciate everything that would go into the coding of that. So for Parker, we're thinking of doing something visual and fun, but he likes sounds and visuals. So we are going to put together a little something that the card and everything that opens up and plays music and stuff like that."