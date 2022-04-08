Drew Scott and Linda Phan are expecting their first baby together in May

Drew Scott's Parents Offer Their Best Baby Advice to Him and Pregnant Linda Phan

The Property parents have spoken!

As Drew Scott and Linda Phan prepare to welcome their first baby together next month, the couple recently sat down with Scott's own mom and dad, Jim and Joanne, to get some parenting tips.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked what is one thing Drew should do for Phan when she becomes a mom, Joanne replied, "Give her lots of back rubs."

Drew said he's already started the task, frequently giving his wife "calf rubs and back rubs."

Jim then chimed in to tell Drew he should help with the diapers, to which the HGTV jokingly asked, "I have to change Linda's diapers?"

"I will be the master of the diaper team. I have big hands too so I can hold both feet at one time," teased Drew.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Joanne said she wants to be present the first time her son changes a diaper, she won't be offering him any advice.

"I'm not gonna show you how to do it, that's gonna be the fun part," she quipped.

As for what's important to always do as a parent, Jim answered, "Set a good example, always listen to what your child has to say to you." He also advised the couple to "be patient and be loving and spend as much time with each other."

As a dad himself, Jim noted that being a parent is "a privilege that enhances and changes your life entirely."

Drew and Phan announced their pregnancy on their At Home with Linda and Drew Scott podcast in December.

"Cat's out of the bag, everyone. Linda's pregnant!" Drew said.