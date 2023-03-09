Drew Scott Talks About Living in a 'Lovely Mess' with Wife Linda and Son Parker, 10 Months

Drew Scott says his home life is "full of love."

Speaking with PEOPLE about his recent Los Angeles Builders Ball Dream Builders honor alongside brother Jonathan Scott, the HGTV star, 44, opened up about adjusting throughout his first 10 months of fatherhood.

"I mean, it's, it's full of love," the Property Brothers star says of his home. "Linda and I, the last project we tackled at the house was Parker's nursery. And so he just turned 10 months."

"For us, it was making sure that that was Linda's craft room turned into his nursery, making sure that was perfect for him. And then we realized very quickly that he takes over the whole house," he says with a laugh. "So pretty much the house is messier than ever, but it's a lovely mess."

Drew went on to say that the infant's hair is "getting big."

"His hair is crazy. He officially has a mullet. It's a curly mullet," he beams. "Oh my gosh, I love it."

"He's got this curly hair that we don't wanna cut because Linda and I have long, straight hair and the doctor said it'll get thicker if you start cutting it. So we wanna let it go as long as possible with the curls."

The proud dad says that his little one is mostly sleeping through the night, noting, "He wakes up a little bit here and there, and it keeps us a little tired, but he is adorable. It's the pains of parenting, but in reality, it's worth it."

Parker has also recently debuted a "high-pitched squeal that's glass break worthy."

"But it's not like a crying, upset [squeal], it's like he's excited and happy," he explains. "So he just has started doing this thing and I'm like, 'Uh oh, what if we're out and about or on an airplane and he just keeps doing this.' But I think anybody, the majority of other travelers, they're probably parents. They understand."