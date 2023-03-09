Drew Scott Talks About Living in a 'Lovely Mess' with Wife Linda and Son Parker, 10 Months

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are enjoying the chaos of welcoming their first baby into the family

By
Janine Rubenstein
Janine Rubenstein

Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube

and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 9, 2023 03:28 PM
Drew Scott Linda Phan portraits
Photo: courtesy Drew Scott Linda Phan portraits

Drew Scott says his home life is "full of love."

Speaking with PEOPLE about his recent Los Angeles Builders Ball Dream Builders honor alongside brother Jonathan Scott, the HGTV star, 44, opened up about adjusting throughout his first 10 months of fatherhood.

"I mean, it's, it's full of love," the Property Brothers star says of his home. "Linda and I, the last project we tackled at the house was Parker's nursery. And so he just turned 10 months."

"For us, it was making sure that that was Linda's craft room turned into his nursery, making sure that was perfect for him. And then we realized very quickly that he takes over the whole house," he says with a laugh. "So pretty much the house is messier than ever, but it's a lovely mess."

Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott, Zooey Deschanel
Drew Scott and Linda Phan, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. Earl Gipson III, Courtesy of Habitat LA

Drew went on to say that the infant's hair is "getting big."

"His hair is crazy. He officially has a mullet. It's a curly mullet," he beams. "Oh my gosh, I love it."

"He's got this curly hair that we don't wanna cut because Linda and I have long, straight hair and the doctor said it'll get thicker if you start cutting it. So we wanna let it go as long as possible with the curls."

drew scott, jonathan scott
Drew and Jonathan Scott. Earl Gipson III, Courtesy of Habitat LA

The proud dad says that his little one is mostly sleeping through the night, noting, "He wakes up a little bit here and there, and it keeps us a little tired, but he is adorable. It's the pains of parenting, but in reality, it's worth it."

Parker has also recently debuted a "high-pitched squeal that's glass break worthy."

"But it's not like a crying, upset [squeal], it's like he's excited and happy," he explains. "So he just has started doing this thing and I'm like, 'Uh oh, what if we're out and about or on an airplane and he just keeps doing this.' But I think anybody, the majority of other travelers, they're probably parents. They understand."

