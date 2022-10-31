Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes

Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween.

The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together.

"Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️."

The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed pumpkin costume, which featured festive fall patterns and included a matching hat. Scott and Phan wore adult-sized costumes of the same style.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the couple opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

The nature-themed nursery features forest print wallpaper, branch shelves loaded with plush creatures and other animal-inspired pieces throughout the room.

"We wanted to create a place filled with whimsy, adventure, and love, and the theme of nature kept coming to us," said Scott. "We want to instill in Parker the passion for the natural world that we have."

Drew Scott/Instagram

In August, Scott told Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood had deeply impacted him, just a few months in.

"It unlocks a side you didn't know you had," Scott said of becoming a parent. "You think you know. I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that's the shallow pool. I'm not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there's a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker."