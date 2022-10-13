Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James.

The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday.

Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create a "relaxing" space for both the new parents and Parker as "we knew we'd be spending so much time in here."

"We're still catching up on sleep whenever we can, but every moment we spend with Parker is the best moment of our lives," added Scott, who opted to include a daybed in the nursery for the new parents to nap at the same time as Parker. "We're tired, happy parents."

The nature-themed nursery features forest print wallpaper, branch shelves loaded with plush creatures and other animal-inspired pieces throughout the room.

"We wanted to create a place filled with whimsy, adventure, and love, and the theme of nature kept coming to us," said Scott. "We want to instill in Parker the passion for the natural world that we have."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of the Scott Family C: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of the Scott Family R: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of the Scott Family

Added Phan, "We wanted him to feel like a storybook had come to life in his room, with all of his animal friends watching over him."

Scott also wanted to include a piece from his own childhood: the cradle where he and his brothers Jonathan and JD all slept as babies. The couple enlisted help from friend and craftsman Anthony Angelis to restore the cradle, where Parker is now able to snooze.

"Mom and Dad had disassembled it, wrapped it, and stored it in the barn on the family farm for more than four decades," he shared.

"These sorts of items are important to us because they create a story about how everyone in his life has been waiting for him to arrive," said Phan, whose travel photos and childhood teddy bear are also featured in the room.

Courtesy of the Scott Family

Sharing news of their son's arrival in June, the couple captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram, "Our lives are forever changed."

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable," Scott said on an episode of their podcast At Home of their little one before asking his wife how she's feeling a few weeks after giving birth.

"Other than pooped, I feel great," added the new mom. "Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's on to the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

"It's this immediate love and this feeling you need to do everything you can to make them feel safe and make them feel loved," said Scott.