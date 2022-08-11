Drew Scott and Linda Phan Laugh at Heart-Shaped Blowout Stain Left by Baby Parker: 'Arsty Fartsy'

The HGTV star and his wife welcomed their first baby, son Parker James, in May

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022 03:46 PM
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Laugh at 'Creative' Heart-Shaped Stain Made by Son Parker, 3 Months
Photo: Drew Scott/Instagram

Drew Scott and Linda Phan can't help but laugh at some of parenting's messiest moments.

Earlier this week, the Property Brothers star, 44, shared a relatable photo of himself and his wife with their 3-month-old son, Parker James. In the photo, the infant has his head buried in his dad's neck as Scott looks at Phan, who smiles as she holds up a blanket with a heart-shaped poop stain on their son's blanket.

"Parker shares his love in creative ways❤️💩," Scott captioned the shot.

"Brings new meaning to 'artsy fartsy,'" Phan joked in the comments.

Baby Parker arrived on the couple's fourth wedding anniversary, May 4.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The HGTV star recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy.

"It unlocks a side you didn't know you had," Scott said of becoming a parent. "You think you know. I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that's the shallow pool. I'm not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there's a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker."

"It's amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts," he continued. "It's amazing."

Scott also shares that son Parker has the "best qualities of Linda and me," adding that the infant is "such a little sweetheart."

Drew Scott Father's Day Instagram Post
Drew Scott/Instagram

Sharing news of their son's arrival, the couple captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram, "Our lives are forever changed."

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable," Scott said on an episode of their podcast At Home of their little one before asking his wife how she's feeling a few weeks after giving birth.

"Other than pooped, I feel great," added the new mom. "Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's on to the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

"It's this immediate love and this feeling you need to do everything you can to make them feel safe and make them feel loved," said Scott.

Related Articles
Drew Scott Father's Day Instagram Post
Drew Scott Celebrates First Father's Day Since Welcoming Baby Boy Parker: 'So Thankful'
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal
Jonathan Scott Pens Message to Brother Drew's Newborn Baby: 'You're the Luckiest Kid in the World'
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Still in Awe'
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Still in Awe'
drew scott engagement to linda phanScott brothers entertainment
From 'Longest First Date Ever' to a New Baby: A Detailed Timeline of Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Romance
olesya rulin
Olesya Rulin, 'High School Musical' 's Kelsi, Gives Birth to First Baby — See the Sweet Video
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Meet our Precious Rainbow Baby: Beau James Whitfield
HGTV Star Shea Hicks Whitfield Welcomes First Baby: 'We Loved You Before We Knew You'
Heather Rae El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Bump Photos
Property Brothers parents Joanne and Jim
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate His Parents' Anniversary, Say '56' Years Together Is Goals
Drew Scott and Linda Phan
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Share Sweet Photos from Baby Shower: 'Thanks for Showering Us with Love'
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan
Drew Scott, Linda Phan Pose for Intimate Maternity Photo Shoot: 'Excited to Begin Our Next Chapter'
Property Brothers
Drew Scott's Parents Offer Their Best Baby Advice to Him and Pregnant Linda Phan
Drew Scott Linda Phan portraits
Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby
Drew and Linda Scott babymoon
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Vlog Their Babymoon, Sharing Picnics, Sudoku, and 'Sexy Time'
Drew and Linda Scott
Pregnant Linda Phan and Drew Scott on the Importance of Having a 'Supportive' IVF Community
jonathan scott and ffamily
Pregnant Linda Phan Puts Baby Bump on Display at Burns Celebration with Drew Scott's Family