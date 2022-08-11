Drew Scott and Linda Phan Laugh at Heart-Shaped Blowout Stain Left by Baby Parker: 'Arsty Fartsy'

Drew Scott and Linda Phan can't help but laugh at some of parenting's messiest moments.

Earlier this week, the Property Brothers star, 44, shared a relatable photo of himself and his wife with their 3-month-old son, Parker James. In the photo, the infant has his head buried in his dad's neck as Scott looks at Phan, who smiles as she holds up a blanket with a heart-shaped poop stain on their son's blanket.

"Parker shares his love in creative ways❤️💩," Scott captioned the shot.

"Brings new meaning to 'artsy fartsy,'" Phan joked in the comments.

Baby Parker arrived on the couple's fourth wedding anniversary, May 4.

The HGTV star recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy.

"It unlocks a side you didn't know you had," Scott said of becoming a parent. "You think you know. I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that's the shallow pool. I'm not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there's a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker."

"It's amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts," he continued. "It's amazing."

Scott also shares that son Parker has the "best qualities of Linda and me," adding that the infant is "such a little sweetheart."

Drew Scott/Instagram

Sharing news of their son's arrival, the couple captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram, "Our lives are forever changed."

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable," Scott said on an episode of their podcast At Home of their little one before asking his wife how she's feeling a few weeks after giving birth.

"Other than pooped, I feel great," added the new mom. "Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's on to the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

"It's this immediate love and this feeling you need to do everything you can to make them feel safe and make them feel loved," said Scott.