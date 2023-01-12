Drew Scott Jokes That Son Parker, 8 Months, Does Nicolas Cage and Jennifer Coolidge Impressions

Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are parents to son Parker, 8 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 01:23 PM
Drew Scott and his son Parker
Photo: Drew Scott/Instagram

Drew Scott is having a lot of fun being a dad.

The Property Brothers star appeared with twin Jonathan Scott on The Tonight Show Wednesday, where he updated Jimmy Fallon on his life as a dad to son Parker, 8 months.

"It's been amazing. He has all these new little expressions. He has these two faces that he makes. We named one of them 'the Nic Cage.'"

Explaining, he continued, "Have you ever seen like in Face/Off, when he does the intense face? That's what [Parker] does."

Drew and wife Linda Phan have dubbed Parker's other face "The Coolidge," after White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge.

"She does this like squinty cute smile thing," he explained.

Joking, he added, "He does that because he knows he's playing to the audience. He's trying to be cutesy."

Jonathan then chimed in, noting that his nephew "also has this look of confusion."

"Whenever he sees my face, he's like, 'why did dad get so much better looking all of the sudden?'" he teased.

Jonathan also said he feels like he's a "pretty great" uncle, though "right now, he doesn't do a lot other than make faces."

"He loves applause," the uncle did note. "If there's excitement or someone's happy, he just starts applauding all of the sudden. It's pretty great."

In a video on the couple's YouTube channel in September, Drew and Phan talked about their nighttime routine with their son, and open up about the different tech they use in the nursery. Part of the video is shot in Parker's nursery, where Linda teased the HGTV star about being too loud.

"Hi everybody, we're hanging out in the nursery, loving our time with little Parker," he said.

"I guess we're not whispering anymore?" Linda replied.

"Oh, this is my whisper voice," Drew said, at which point Linda laughed, "This is his whisper voice. He doesn't know how to whisper."

"I try to keep it calm, and this is a pretty calm voice for me," he joked.

