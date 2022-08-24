Drew Scott Calls Baby Parker His 'New Business Partner,' Jokes Brother Jonathan Is Being 'Bumped'

Jonathan Scott is going to need to find a new Property Brother!

On Wednesday, Drew Scott teased on Instagram that his twin brother had been "bumped" as his business partner as his baby boy Parker, 3 months, has filled the role.

Drew, 44, posted a cute series of photos of him working at his computer while resting his son on his leg. The new dad and wife Linda Phan welcomed their first baby together on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4.

"Introducing my new business partner to the team. You've been bumped Jonathan!" the HGTV star jokingly captioned the post.

Jonathan was quick to reply, writing, "I'd like to be pissed…but Parker is just too cute 🥰."

Drew recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy.

"It unlocks a side you didn't know you had," he said of becoming a parent. "You think you know. I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that's the shallow pool. I'm not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there's a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker."

"It's amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts," Drew continued. "It's amazing."

Drew also shared that son Parker has the "best qualities of Linda and me," adding that the infant is "such a little sweetheart."

Sharing news of their son's arrival, the couple captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram, "Our lives are forever changed."

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable," Drew said on an episode of their podcast At Home of their little one.