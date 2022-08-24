Drew Scott Calls Baby Parker His 'New Business Partner,' Jokes Brother Jonathan Is Being 'Bumped'

Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan welcomed son Parker in May

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022 04:00 PM
Drew Scott/Instagram
Photo: Drew Scott/Instagram

Jonathan Scott is going to need to find a new Property Brother!

On Wednesday, Drew Scott teased on Instagram that his twin brother had been "bumped" as his business partner as his baby boy Parker, 3 months, has filled the role.

Drew, 44, posted a cute series of photos of him working at his computer while resting his son on his leg. The new dad and wife Linda Phan welcomed their first baby together on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4.

"Introducing my new business partner to the team. You've been bumped Jonathan!" the HGTV star jokingly captioned the post.

Jonathan was quick to reply, writing, "I'd like to be pissed…but Parker is just too cute 🥰."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Drew recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy.

"It unlocks a side you didn't know you had," he said of becoming a parent. "You think you know. I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that's the shallow pool. I'm not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there's a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker."

"It's amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts," Drew continued. "It's amazing."

Drew also shared that son Parker has the "best qualities of Linda and me," adding that the infant is "such a little sweetheart."

Sharing news of their son's arrival, the couple captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram, "Our lives are forever changed."

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable," Drew said on an episode of their podcast At Home of their little one.

Related Articles
Drew Scott Linda Phan portraits
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Laugh at Heart-Shaped Blowout Stain Left by Baby Parker: 'Arsty Fartsy'
Property Brothers Roast Each Other
Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott Roast Each Other in Viral 'Passing the Phone' Challenge
Drew Scott Father's Day Instagram Post
Drew Scott Celebrates First Father's Day Since Welcoming Baby Boy Parker: 'So Thankful'
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal
Jonathan Scott Pens Message to Brother Drew's Newborn Baby: 'You're the Luckiest Kid in the World'
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Still in Awe'
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Still in Awe'
Property Brothers parents Joanne and Jim
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate His Parents' Anniversary, Say '56' Years Together Is Goals
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Relationship Timeline
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan
Drew Scott, Linda Phan Pose for Intimate Maternity Photo Shoot: 'Excited to Begin Our Next Chapter'
Heather Rae El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Bump Photos
Property Brothers
Drew Scott's Parents Offer Their Best Baby Advice to Him and Pregnant Linda Phan
jonathan scott and ffamily
Pregnant Linda Phan Puts Baby Bump on Display at Burns Celebration with Drew Scott's Family
linda phan and drew scott
Pregnant Linda Phan Jokingly Holds Drew Scott's 'Cute Belly' as She Shows Her Baby Bump
Drew Scott and Linda Phan
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Share Sweet Photos from Baby Shower: 'Thanks for Showering Us with Love'
Drew and Linda Scott babymoon
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Vlog Their Babymoon, Sharing Picnics, Sudoku, and 'Sexy Time'
Helene Yorke and husband Barry Dunn
'The Other Two' 's Heléne Yorke Welcomes Baby Boy with Husband Bary Dunn
Drew Scott Linda Phan portraits
Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby