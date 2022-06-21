Drew Scott Celebrates First Father's Day Since Welcoming Baby Boy Parker: 'So Thankful'

Drew Scott is marking a very special milestone!

On Sunday, the Property Brothers star, 44, celebrated his first Father's Day as he welcomed son Parker James with wife Linda Phan last month.

Scott commemorated the holiday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a picture of him cradling the newborn while Phan lovingly admires the father-son duo.

"My first Father's Day👶🏼❤️ I'm so thankful for this little nugget and Linda being in my life🥰," wrote Scott.

Phan also paid tribute to her husband on the special occasion, sharing a picture of Scott with baby Parker and a cute video of the new dad rocking the infant to sleep.

"The way you look at our lil bub ❤️ the way you love and care for him… 🥹 just makes my heart so full. Happy first Father's Day 🥰," Phan captioned her Instagram post.

Baby Parker James arrived on the couple's fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, weighing 8 lbs., 1.8 oz.

"Our lives are forever changed," they captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram.

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable," Scott said on an episode of their podcast At Home of their little one before asking his wife how she's feeling a few weeks after giving birth.

"Other than pooped, I feel great," added the new mom. "Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

"It's this immediate love and this feeling you need to do everything you can to make them feel safe and make them feel loved," he said.