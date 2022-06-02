The Property Brothers star and the podcast producer have been married for four years and together for almost a dozen

Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Still in Awe'

Drew Scott is officially a dad!

The Property Brothers star, 44, and wife Linda Phan, 37, welcomed their first baby together, a boy, on Wednesday, May 4, they announced on their podcast At Home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baby Parker James Scott arrived on the couple's fourth wedding anniversary, weighing 8 lbs., 1.8 oz.

"Our lives are forever changed," they captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram.

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable," Drew says on the episode of their little one before asking his wife how she's feeling a few weeks after giving birth.

"Other than pooped, I feel great," says the new mom. "Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Still in Awe'

Drew shares that his first taste of fatherhood has been "amazing."

"It's this immediate love and this feeling you need to do everything you can to make them feel safe and make them feel loved," he says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Still in Awe' Credit: courtesy Drew Scott and Linda Phan

Parker's arrival was an extended one. The couple shared that Linda was in labor for 44 hours.

"It was getting dangerously long," says Linda, who eventually agreed to an epidural — something she had initially hoped to avoid as she's "terrified of needles" — and a cesarean section.

"It seems like such a blur now," she says. "Just being in the moment, I think that's all you can do. I felt oddly calm for the most part. Like I was just flowing through it."

Their baby boy arrived on a very special date for the longtime couple: "Parker decided to come very efficiently on our anniversary. He's stealing the show. It's no longer about you and me on our anniversary," Drew jokes.

Adds Linda, "He made it just in time to celebrate with us."

Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Credit: Dennys Ilic

In December 2021, the HGTV star and his wife announced on their podcast that they were expecting their first child in May, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

The pair have been married for four years and have been together for almost a dozen. Phan and Scott were given the good news in August 2021 after two years of fertility treatments.

After revealing they were expecting, the couple shared a joint Instagram post of them posing in front of a mirror and showing off Phan's baby bump. In the caption, they said they hoped that being open about their path to parenthood would be helpful for others.

"It has been an adventure to get here! We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way," Scott and Phan wrote, referring to their IVF journey. "When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we've been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there.

"It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable," they continued. "We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on!"