Drew Scott, Linda Phan Pose for Intimate Maternity Photo Shoot: 'Excited to Begin Our Next Chapter'

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are inching closer to parenthood.

On Thursday, the HGTV host, 44, shared a series of intimate photos with wife Linda Phan, 37, from the couple's recent maternity photo shoot. Scott and Phan are expecting their first baby together this month.

In the first photo, Phan poses by herself while cradling her baby bump and draping a navy sheet over part of her body. Phan and Scott appear together in the second photo, both nearly naked as Phan rests her head on Scott's shoulder and he gently holds her stomach.

"Our anniversary will be a little different this year. Excited to begin our next chapter Lindy ❤️❤️," Scott captioned the photos.

Scott and Phan announced their pregnancy on their At Home with Linda and Drew Scott podcast in December.

"Cat's out of the bag, everyone. Linda's pregnant!" Scott said.

He later added, "I knew I've wanted to have kids since I was a kid. But then I got really busy with work and I love what I do. I love helping other families. But I realized twelve years had gone by of doing that when we'd sort of sidelined starting our own family. I'm really glad we made that decision now and we have the support to make it happen."

Scott spoke to PEOPLE last month about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.

"I think for us, the whole thing was we were so lost. We were trying for years, we wanted to have kids for years and with no success," Scott said. "It was a lack of education, not having the right support, the right professionals around us."

"Our fertility endocrinologist was a huge help," he continued. "Once we started to understand more why things weren't working, Linda has thyroid issues, she has Graves' disease, so trying to understand what we had to do to get to a point where we could even consider conceiving, that was the biggest challenge."

Scott added that after learning that in vitro fertilization (IVF) was "really our only bet," the couple felt more comfortable and supported by finding others with similar journeys.