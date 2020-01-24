'Happiest Place!' Drew Brees Shares Sweet Family Photo with Wife, Kids at Disney Before Pro Bowl

Drew Brees/ instagram

Drew Brees knows how to make the best out of a work trip.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback, 41, brought his family of six out to Disney World in between practices for Sunday’s 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, where Brees will face off against the NFL’s star players.

“Happiest place on Earth @disney!!” he captioned a post, which shows Brees smiling alongside wife Brittany, 43, and their four kids in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle.

Another photo shows sons Callen, 7, Bowen, 9, and Baylen, 11, plus daughter Rylen, 5, posing in matching Thing 1 and Thing 2 sweatshirts according to their birth order.

“This pretty much sums it up!!!” he wrote.

Brees and son Bowen also visited the resort’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area and built a custom droid together.

The record-breaking NFL player is no stranger to the House of Mouse. In 2010, he appeared in the famous “I’m going to Disney World!” commercial for the brand after the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV, besting the Indianapolis Colts 31 to 17 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

He later appeared in a parade at the Magic Kingdom, and often makes the trek from New Orleans to visit the resort with his family.

The Saints missed out on a Super Bowl appearance this year after losing to the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild-card game earlier this month.

Brees has not yet said whether he will play football or retire when his contract is up in March. He told ESPN this week that he would take a few weeks to “decompress” before announcing his next move.

“I think that’s something that will be a shared decision amongst the family,” he said.

But some family members may be pushing for Brees to return to the field. “I know my boys love coming to work with Dad when they can and being around the Saints,” Brees said. “If they had a vote, Dad would play forever.”