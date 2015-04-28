Barrymore "can't believe" how much fun she's having with her daughters

Drew Barrymore: Two Kids Is 'Even Better' Than One

Drew Barrymore is a busy lady.

With a huge movie career, a production company and her Flower Beauty cosmetics line, her number one focus these days is her daughters, Olive, 2½, and Frankie, 1, with husband Will Kopelman, 38.

For Barrymore, 40, one of the most important and challenging things about being a mother is watching out for her daughters’ safety.

“I think as a parent sometimes I feel very overwhelmed with all that there is,” she told PEOPLE at Safe Kids Day in Los Angeles.

Even with all of the worries, Barrymore is loving being a mom to two adorable little girls. “Two is even better than one. I can’t believe it,” she shares.

When asked how Olive is handling her big sister duties, Barrymore says, “She’s great. She’s awesome.”

With two young children to take care of, one thing Barrymore isn’t worried about is getting back to her pre-baby weight. “I think it’s crazy to worry about that. It takes nine months to build, it takes nine months to unbuild, at best,” she explains.

Barrymore isn’t letting the media or anyone else’s opinion of her post-baby body get to her. “We just have to take pressures off,” she says. “They’re so silly and ridiculous. It took a year and I’m not even there, but it’s fine. I’m so okay with that.”

As for her daughters’s recent milestones, Frankie just had a big one — her first birthday was Tuesday! — but Barrymore is hoping to add another one to the list soon. “I’ve been up all night doing sleep training,” she says.