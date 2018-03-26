Drew Barrymore celebrated having a day off to just be a parent by spending “a wonderful Sunday” with her two daughters

Drew Barrymore Enjoys Spending Some 'Silly' Time with Her Daughters: 'I Love My Girls So Much'

Drew Barrymore enjoyed spending some quality time with her daughters on Sunday, after spending the week doing press for her Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet.

Barrymore celebrated having a day off to just be a parent by spending “a wonderful Sunday” with her two daughters — Frankie, 4 next month, and Olive, 5. Barrymore shares her daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“Woooooohoooooo. When you go back to being a parent after a lot of work, and take your kids to @thecandytopia and spend a wonderful Sunday,” the actress wrote alongside a photo of her and her daughters standing inside a psychedelic-print room at Candytopia, an interactive (and candy-filled) experience located at the Santa Monica Place Mall.

“I love my girls so much,” Barrymore continued, remarking that sometimes she wishes they could “just jump down the wormhole, and see a different world.”

“For now, we just pretend to, and be silly about it!!!!!!!!” she added.

Drew Barrymore and daughters Frankie and Olive

And even though Barrymore’s daughters are still years away from being teenagers, the 43-year-old has said she already feels prepared for the challenge.

“When my kids, I don’t know, figure out some of the things that I did in my childhood, [I’ll be] like, ‘Yeah, and that makes me all the more insightful to when you’re pulling crap on me,’ ” Barrymore said during a Sunday Today with Willie Geist interview.

“I was born for teenage girls,” she added. “You’re my karma and don’t worry, I know everything you’re up to.”

Barrymore, whose breakthrough role came at age 7 in Steven Spielberg’s E.T., joked, “I’m basically in my 80s and I’ve seen it all, darling. You ain’t pulling the wool over my eyes.”

Drew Barrymore and her daughter Frankie

She previously revealed that both her daughters seem to have been bitten by the acting bug.

“All they want to do is get onstage,” Barrymore said when she stopped by Today last week to promote season 2 of her Netflix dark comedy.

“They’ve got the Barrymore gene!” she added, referencing her family’s acting dynasty. “We went to The Sound of Music, they’re like, ‘I just want up on the stage.’ We go to the Amazing Bubble Show, they’re like, ‘I just want on the stage.’ ”

While Barrymore went on to say that she’d definitely stand behind her daughters if they decided to follow in her footsteps, for now she thinks it’s important to let them grow up outside of the spotlight.