Drew Barrymore Shops with Her Growing Baby Bump

The actress, pregnant with her second child, was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Drew Barrymore has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, including her growing baby bump!

The actress and makeup magnate, 38, was spotted Wednesday wearing a loose-fitting tee and jeans during a pre-Thanksgiving shopping trip to Bristol Farms in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also in view was Barrymore’s diamond sparkler from husband Will Kopelman, who she married last year.

The pair are already parents to 14-month-old Olive, and Barrymore said she was thrilled to discover she was pregnant again.

“When I found out, I was overjoyed. It always feels so surreal, it’s incredible. [I’m feeling] incredible, that ‘Here we go again’ feeling. And blessed. Blessed!” she said.