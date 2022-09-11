Drew Barrymore Says Daughter Olive, 9, Is a Budding Fashionista: 'She Constructs Amazing Things'

Creativity, and apparently child prodigies, run in the family!

Drew Barrymore's eldest daughter Olive, 9, is a fashion designer at heart, the actress revealed to PEOPLE at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons party this weekend.

"She's a total Edie Beale," Barrymore says in comparison to the iconic socialite. "She constructs amazing things and is really, has great ingenuity when it comes to like tailoring clothes and I have two forms, that I just have that buckets and baskets and fabrics and then they can just make dresses on the forms."

Olive is the eldest of Barrymore's two children, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman, and while she hasn't made anything she's worn out on a carpet yet, Barrymore has still been trying on her daughter's looks for years. And her interests aren't just in the fashion realm, either, as Barrymore explains that Olive is also "obsessed" with the Glow Recipe skincare brand.

"And I'm like, 'Wait, no, this is too active. You're too young,'" Barrymore tells PEOPLE. "So she just wants to wear it and play it with it and loves the packaging, and I'm like 'We have to take this slowly, let's do some Neutrogena some Cetaphil.' She already wants the fun of it."

Fun for Barrymore's youngest daughter Frankie, 8, means collecting makeup. As Drew explains, her little one is focused on staying organized. "She has something in her that's so admirable," Barrymore says. "She has incredible systems. Everything's in its place. I marvel at her."

Saturday's Icons event took place at Bloomingdale's in honor of the location's milestone 150th anniversary, and Barrymore buzzed about being able to get out of the house — or just her "sweatpants" — these days as she taps back into her fashion side. Her successful run on The Drew Barrymore Show has also given her a chance to play dress-up more than she has in recent years.

"I still wear my pants every single day that I'm not working all day long. But it's been a great reminder after the pandemic that if we could make life a bit more of a runway and compensate for like, the relaxed nature that our wardrobe was in, not our state of mind. But it feels good to celebrate again," Barrymore explains. "Absolutely."