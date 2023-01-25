Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie Team Up for New Netflix Kids Animated Series 'Princess Power'

Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie serve as executive producers on Netflix's new animated preschool series Princess Power, based on Guthrie's children's book, Princesses Wear Pants

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on January 25, 2023 11:00 AM
Princess Power
Photo: Netflix

Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie are bringing some serious girl power into homes across the country with their latest project.

The talk show host, 47, and Today co-host, 51, serve as executive producers on Netflix Jr.'s newest animated series Princess Power, sharing the trailer for the upcoming preschool series exclusively with PEOPLE.

The series — inspired by Guthrie's New York Times bestselling children's book Princesses Wear Pants — follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice "Bea" Blueberry, Rita Raspberry, and Penelope "Penny" Pineapple, as they come together and embrace their differences to help make their world a better place.

"When Allison and I wrote the book Princesses Wear Pants, the story we wanted to tell was about girl power, about staying true to oneself while getting the job done," Guthrie — who is mom to son Charles "Charley" Max, 6, and daughter Vale, 8 — shares in a statement.

"And knowing our daughters, we knew they loved the princess concept for all the frills and fame, but we also wanted to show them the jewel of an opportunity for leadership that goes along with that role, and how they could take action and make the world a better place."

The mom of two continues, "We love how our books have blossomed into the Princess Power series and will inspire our viewers to be women of great character and integrity, embracing their differences and channeling them into teamwork and friendship, and how to do it all with a bit of sparkle and fun!"

Barrymore, also a mom of two, is excited to bring a project celebrating girl power, self-expression, and children's ability to make a difference to families in this fun-filled series.

"Of all the roles I've played in my life and all the life I've experienced, I totally know that being a parent is the most important job I've ever had," Barrymore shares in a statement, revealing that daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, were fans of the children's book series.

Drew Barrymore attends National Geographic Documentary Films' WE FEED PEOPLE New York Premiere; <a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" data-inlink="true">Savannah Guthrie</a> attends the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"When my daughters were young, I was thrilled to discover the Princesses Wear Pants books and knew the creative, empowered Penelope and her royal friends could inspire my girls in a beautiful way. We enjoyed reading their imaginative and action-oriented adventures together and then went off to have our own!"

Barrymore continues, "I am happy to pay that positive energy forward by introducing Princess Power to our next generation of amazing girls who can make the world a better place through practicing kindness and taking action together, crown or no crown!"

The whimsical series — which will feature guest stars like Tan France, Rita Moreno, and Andrew Rannells — premieres Monday, Jan. 30 on Netflix.

