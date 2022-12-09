Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Get Her Daughters Christmas Gifts: 'They Don't Love' It

Drew Barrymore takes a different approach to Christmas with her kids.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the talk show host and actress, 47, revealed that she doesn't buy Christmas gifts for daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman.

"I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don't get them presents, which I think at their ages they don't love, but I say, 'I think we'll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that's what I want to give you,' " she told the outlet.

The Charlie's Angels alum went on to explain that she's not totally anti-gift, noting, "They get plenty of things throughout the year, so I'm not like some weird, strict, cold mom who's like, 'You don't get any gifts!'"

Barrymore continued, "I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory. I'd rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something. It all evens out and it's fine."

Amy Sussman/Getty

Like many families making adjustments to their holiday plans amid the pandemic, Barrymore decided to give her kids gifts since they couldn't travel, but found that "this sucks."

With gifting a trip, the girls "don't complain about not liking what they get," she noted, adding, "I'm glad I do what I do."

"[I try] to remember that one holiday won't be probably the same as one 10 years from now, that your life can dramatically change, and new people and new traditions can come into it," she said. "I like looking at the holidays through a comedic, realistic lens of, we're gonna have a lot of different holiday stories. What one do you want to keep going and build as a tradition? Rather than, 'This is my tradition and I'm stuck in it.'"

Drew Barrymore and daughter Olive.

On an episode of her eponymous talk show in October, Barrymore opened up about her priorities dating as a single mom after she was set up with four eligible bachelors on The Howard Stern Show that week.

Reconnecting with the man she was set up with, Clarke Thorell, Barrymore talked about having "revelations" as a result of the dating experience.

"None of the gentlemen, including yourself, have kids," she said. "I have only dated, in the last few years, men who don't have children. I want it clean, I don't want to engage. I don't think anyone's meeting my kids, I don't know if this is going anywhere. I realized something yesterday, Clarke, which is I might live on planet parent."

Explaining that those who do and don't have kids live on "different planets," she noted that "I feel like I've never gone on a date with anyone who actually understands the thing that's the most all-consuming part of me."