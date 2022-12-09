Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Get Her Daughters Christmas Gifts: 'They Don't Love' It

Drew Barrymore explains the reason why she goes with an untraditional approach to gifting for daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 11:42 AM
50 Cent and Ross Mathews to Replace Drew Barrymore While She's Out with COVID
Drew Barrymore. Photo: Drew's News/CBS

Drew Barrymore takes a different approach to Christmas with her kids.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the talk show host and actress, 47, revealed that she doesn't buy Christmas gifts for daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman.

"I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don't get them presents, which I think at their ages they don't love, but I say, 'I think we'll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that's what I want to give you,' " she told the outlet.

The Charlie's Angels alum went on to explain that she's not totally anti-gift, noting, "They get plenty of things throughout the year, so I'm not like some weird, strict, cold mom who's like, 'You don't get any gifts!'"

Barrymore continued, "I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory. I'd rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something. It all evens out and it's fine."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Drew Barrymore attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

Like many families making adjustments to their holiday plans amid the pandemic, Barrymore decided to give her kids gifts since they couldn't travel, but found that "this sucks."

With gifting a trip, the girls "don't complain about not liking what they get," she noted, adding, "I'm glad I do what I do."

"[I try] to remember that one holiday won't be probably the same as one 10 years from now, that your life can dramatically change, and new people and new traditions can come into it," she said. "I like looking at the holidays through a comedic, realistic lens of, we're gonna have a lot of different holiday stories. What one do you want to keep going and build as a tradition? Rather than, 'This is my tradition and I'm stuck in it.'"

Drew Barrymore, Olive
Drew Barrymore and daughter Olive.

On an episode of her eponymous talk show in October, Barrymore opened up about her priorities dating as a single mom after she was set up with four eligible bachelors on The Howard Stern Show that week.

Reconnecting with the man she was set up with, Clarke Thorell, Barrymore talked about having "revelations" as a result of the dating experience.

"None of the gentlemen, including yourself, have kids," she said. "I have only dated, in the last few years, men who don't have children. I want it clean, I don't want to engage. I don't think anyone's meeting my kids, I don't know if this is going anywhere. I realized something yesterday, Clarke, which is I might live on planet parent."

Explaining that those who do and don't have kids live on "different planets," she noted that "I feel like I've never gone on a date with anyone who actually understands the thing that's the most all-consuming part of me."

Related Articles
Drew Barrymore attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
Drew Barrymore Says She's Dating Again After 'So Many Years': 'I'm Too Good at Being Alone'
Drew Barrymore Opens Up on Dating as a Single Mom After 'Howard Stern' Blind Date
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Dating as a Single Mom After Going on 'Howard Stern' Blind Date
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman
Brooke Shields' Unique Holiday Tradition and Her Kids' Thoughts on Her Cooking
Brooke Shields Has a Hilarious Response When Her Daughters Ask Why She Doesn't Cook for Holidays
Drew Barrymore attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
Drew Barrymore Says She Has 'Tried Everything' in the Bedroom: 'That's Why I'm So Boring Now'
justin hartley
Justin Hartley Admits He Keeps His Christmas Tree Up 'Through January and Then Into the Summer'
Drew Barrymore with daughters
Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Drew Barrymore attends AOL BUILD Series: Drew Barrymore, "Wildflower" at AOL Studios In New York on December 17, 2015 in New York City.
Drew Barrymore Clarifies That She Does Not 'Hate Sex': 'It Simply Hasn't Been My Priority'
Drew Barrymore ET Reunion
Drew Barrymore Thought E.T. Was Real When She Filmed the Movie at Age 7: 'I Really Loved Him'
drew barrymore, victoria beckham
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Dating App Profile Photo
Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Dating App Profile Photo: 'I Would Swipe Right'
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Drew Barrymore Says It's 'Most Liberating Act' to 'Walk Around Naked' When Home Alone
Drew Barrymore Olive birthday
Drew Barrymore Celebrates Daughter's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'So Proud to Be Your Mom'
Selma Blair and son Arthur
Selma Blair Says She 'Had No Idea I Had Hope' Until Son Arthur's Birth: 'I Didn't Look for My Own'
Drew Barrymore and daughter attend Baby2Baby Holiday Party Presented By The Honest Company at Baby2Baby Headquarters on December 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Drew Barrymore Says Daughter Olive, 9, Is a Budding Fashionista: 'She Constructs Amazing Things'
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore on Why She Keeps Her Daughters Off Social Media: 'I Want Them to Be Kids'